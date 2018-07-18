Wednesday, July 18, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 18 July, 2018 10:56 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaked images show that it looks quite similar to the Note 8

One cannot miss the uncanny resemblance of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to the Note 8.

On 17 July, it was reported that Samsung Mobile's CEO DJ Koh was spotted using Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at a media conference. Another tweet from Evan Blass, a tipster who is known for some accurate speculations about gadgets, leaked press images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 which sports an S Pen.

Earlier, reports had predicted that Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will look similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 8, and indeed one cannot miss the uncanny resemblance. However, if you look closely the fingerprint sensor is placed below the camera setup unlike the Galaxy Note 8. In the camera setup, there are certain adjustments that have been made in the placement of various components.

While the camera lenses stay put, the LED flash and the sensor are placed differently. The LED flash and the sensor formed a horizontal T-shape. Other than this the top bezel of the phone boasts of a dual camera.

The phone's display has bezels at the top and bottom of the phone. The leaked press image shows a shiny blue colour variant.

Meanwhile, the S Pen on the Note 9 could be bright and yellow which makes it look quite cool. This is unlike the previous Galaxy Note 8 whose S Pen were of the same colour as the variant.

Earlier rumours about the phone suggest that it might possess a massive 4,000 mAh battery with wireless charging ability. It may run on either Samsung Exynos 9810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. It may pack 6 GB or 8 GB RAM with a massive 512 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

