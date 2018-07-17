Tuesday, July 17, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 17 July, 2018 16:39 IST

Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh photographed using the Galaxy Note 9 in public

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is scheduled to be officially unveiled on August 9 in New York City.

While Samsung has been successfully hiding the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 behind layers of mystery, the company’s mobile division CEO DJ Koh accidentally ruined the strategy somewhat.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda

First reported by Twitter users Eldho Varghese (@Eldhovarghese8), Koh was seen using the new smartphone at a recent media conference.

Now, the Galaxy Note 9 has been in news for a while, and if one rumour has been consistent across almost all these reports, it is that the Galaxy Note 9 will look exactly like 2017’s Galaxy Note 8, except for the difference in the placement of fingerprint sensor, and the bottom bezel, which will be thinner.

Which means the only way you could tell the two phones apart at first look is if you knew that particular difference between the two phablets. And that fact is probably what gave DJ Koh the confidence to take the yet-to-be-unveiled device out in public.

DJ Koh was apparently using the Galaxy Note 9 during a recent media appearance, where he was shot with the phone, and it is now all the industry is talking about.

Like it can be seen in the image, unlike Galaxy Note 8, the fingerprint sensor on the device Koh is using is below the camera sensors. Just like it is expected to be on the Galaxy Note 9.

Koh is also seen using the S Pen with the phone, but unfortunately, his hand covers most of it, so we can’t make out if there are any design difference for the S Pen too. However, from past leaks and official teasers, we do know that we are going to see some considerable difference in the new S Pen. It has also been rumoured that the new version of the stylus will come with Bluetooth support, which will enable a whole other set of features.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is scheduled to be officially unveiled on August 9 in New York City. The smartphone is expected to hit the shelves by the last week of August.

