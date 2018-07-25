Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 July, 2018 17:24 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leak reveals all colour variants along with their S-Pens

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be officially unveiled on 9 August alongside the Galaxy Tab S4.

We've seen a number of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 renders do the rounds of the internet over the past few weeks, but the latest leak removes all doubts about colour variants as well as of the new S-Pen.

The Galaxy Note 8 had passed FCC certification in July 2017. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda

The Galaxy Note 8 had passed FCC certification in July 2017. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda

Having recently leaked the Galaxy Tab S4 and the S-Pen, trusted tipster Evan Blass has just leaked supposed renders of all the variants of the Note 9. Blass took to his Twitter account where he posted black, blue and brown renders of the Note 9 along with their respective S-Pens.

The black variant of the Galaxy Note 9 gets a plain black S-Pen, the brown (looks more like copper) variant also plays safe with a brown S-Pen however, the blue variant comes with a yellow S-Pen, something which we had seen earlier in leaks.

There were rumours as well as a leak earlier which suggested that a Lilac variant will also be made available, however, if this image is anything to go by, there won't be one anytime soon.

Variants of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Evan Blass/ Twitter

Variants of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Image: Evan Blass/ Twitter

That said, in terms of specifications, the earlier leaks had suggested that the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch QHD+ resolution display, a Samsung Exynos 9810 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6 GB/8 GB RAM and up to 256/512 GB of storage. The Note 9 might also pack a massive 4,000 mAh battery as well.

As for the cameras, the Note 9 is expected to pack a setup similar to what we saw earlier this year on the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be officially unveiled on 9 August alongside the Galaxy Tab S4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

also see

Samsung

Leaked poster of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 reveals blue phone with a yellow S Pen

Jul 13, 2018

Note 9

Galaxy Tab S4 firmware teardown hints at new features coming to Note 9’s S Pen

Jul 23, 2018

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 renders in Lilac Purple arrive ahead of official unveiling

Jul 21, 2018

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 seen on certification site TENAA, hints at 24 Aug launch date

Jul 12, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S10

Ming Chi Kuo says the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be launched in three variants

Jul 17, 2018

Samsung Note 9

Rumoured 512 GB storage variant of the Galaxy Note 9 may cost a whopping €1,250

Jul 25, 2018

science

Blood Moon

What makes a Blood Moon? The century's longest total lunar eclipse explained

Jul 25, 2018

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018