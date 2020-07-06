Monday, July 06, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with 12 GB RAM might launch on 5 August at Unpacked event

The basic version is expected to be priced at $999, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be sold at $1,299.


FP TrendingJul 06, 2020 17:17:51 IST

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to be launched on 5 August. The news on the smartphone series was leaked by noted tipster Ice Universe.

“August 5, TheNextGalaxy,” tweeted Ice Universe.

According to a report by MSPowerUser, Samsung will be holding an online-only unpacked event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The South Korean company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Fold 2, the Galaxy Watch 3 at the event.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Image: Kaushal/Tech2

Tipster with username Ice Universe has also revealed the price of the Galaxy 20 series price. The basic version is expected to be priced at $999, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be sold at $1,299.

If compared with the cost of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ the prices of upcoming series are higher, reported GizChina.

At the start of the sale, the Galaxy Note 10 was sold at $946, while the Note 10+ was priced at $1,099. Both the devices had 256 GB of storage memory.

Last week, leaks about Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra came to the fore. The smartphone is expected to sport the “Mystic Bronze” colour and will come with a triple camera setup in the rear which will be neatly placed on the left side of the phone.

The device will also sport S Pen which has got the bronze colour and the appearance of it has not changed much.

It is expected to be 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage as standard. As per a report by Tech Radar, Samsung Galaxy Note20 m a flat 6.7-inch have a screen with hardly any bezel. The device will have a single-lens punch-hole camera and a large Galaxy S20-like camera block on the rear.

 

