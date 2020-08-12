Wednesday, August 12, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to start shipping from 25 August for pre-booked buyers

As per a recent Amazon listing, both Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will go on sale on 28 August in India.


tech2 News StaffAug 12, 2020 10:36:25 IST

Samsung launched its Galaxy Note 20 series along with four more products  Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy S7 Tab series, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 – earlier this month.

Last week, the smartphone's pre-bookings opened in India on Amazon. Earlier this week, it was also confirmed that the Galaxy Note 20 series will start to be available for sale starting 28 August in India.

Now, Samsung India's Director of Mobile Business, Aditya Babbar, has confirmed that the delivery of the pre-booked smartphones will start from 25 August in India, as per a report by Gadgets 360,

Further, Babbar reportedly also revealed that Samsung recorded over 5,00,000 pre-registrations of Galaxy Note 20 models in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to start shipping from 25 August for pre-booked buyers

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series pricing, pre-bookings, sale

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced in India at Rs 77,999, whereas the higher variant, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will set you back by Rs 1,04,999.

Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G support eSIM by Airtel and Jio. The service is coming soon on Vodafone.

As of 12 August, the Galaxy Note 20 series was still available for pre-booking on Amazon and Samsung.com and across leading retail stores.

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Note 20 will be eligible to get benefits worth Rs 7,000, while those pre-booking the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G can get benefits worth Rs 10,000.

Do note, these benefits can be redeemed on the Samsung Shop app only on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others.

In addition to that, customers who make buy the Galaxy Note 20 using an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card will be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 6,000, and a cashback of Rs 9,000 can be availed on the purchase of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.

Existing Galaxy users will also be eligible for an upgrade offer, wherein users can get an additional discount of Rs 5,000 in lieu of their current Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

The Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ flat display that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It is powered by a 7 nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it sports a triple rear camera setup that includes 12 MP primary sensor, 64 MP telephoto lens and a 12 MP ultra wide-angle lens. For selfies, it features a 10 MP front camera.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy Note 20 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch WQHD Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved-edge display that has a resolution of 1,440 x 3,200 pixels. It runs on Android 10 and is powered by 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor. In terms of storage, the smartphone comes with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup that houses 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra wide camera and a 12 MP tertiary camera. It also sports a 10 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is 5G enabled and is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

