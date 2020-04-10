tech2 News Staff

The pandemic that the Coronavirus outbreak is, has caused disruption to all usual schedules around the world. People have been forced to work from home, factories and production units have been shut, and in the tech world, the launches and events have been postponed. However, a report reveals that despite the viral outbreak, Samsung's next flagship launch event may still be on schedule.

According to The Korea Herald, Samsung is already prepping for the Galaxy Note 20 launch – which usually happens in August every year – and may be able to host the event as soon as July, this time.

An insider was quoted in the report saying that the preparations for the launch event are underway and that there will be no delay. However, the source said that Samsung is factoring in the possibility of hosting the event online.

The report also claims that at the event in July, Samsung may launch both the Galaxy Note 20 series and its third foldable device – the Galaxy Fold 2.

A similar report about the 2020 iPhones was released this week, which claimed that Apple is right on schedule for the launch and may be able to manage a September or October launch. Last month, Apple also postponed its annual developers' conference – WWDC 2020 – which has now been rescheduled to on online-only event that will take place in June.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench, which hinted that the smartphone will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, along with at 8 GB RAM. Another report earlier this year also claimed that the Galaxy Note 20 series will features a waterfall display.

