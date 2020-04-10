Friday, April 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch on schedule despite Coronavirus outbreak, may take place in July: Report

An insider was quoted in the report saying that the preparations for the launch event are underway and that there will be no delay.


tech2 News StaffApr 10, 2020 10:19:33 IST

The pandemic that the Coronavirus outbreak is, has caused disruption to all usual schedules around the world. People have been forced to work from home, factories and production units have been shut, and in the tech world, the launches and events have been postponed. However, a report reveals that despite the viral outbreak, Samsung's next flagship launch event may still be on schedule.

According to The Korea HeraldSamsung is already prepping for the Galaxy Note 20 launch – which usually happens in August every year – and may be able to host the event as soon as July, this time.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch on schedule despite Coronavirus outbreak, may take place in July: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

An insider was quoted in the report saying that the preparations for the launch event are underway and that there will be no delay. However, the source said that Samsung is factoring in the possibility of hosting the event online.

The report also claims that at the event in July, Samsung may launch both the Galaxy Note 20 series and its third foldable device – the Galaxy Fold 2.

A similar report about the 2020 iPhones was released this week, which claimed that Apple is right on schedule for the launch and may be able to manage a September or October launch. Last month, Apple also postponed its annual developers' conference – WWDC 2020 – which has now been rescheduled to on online-only event that will take place in June.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench, which hinted that the smartphone will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, along with at 8 GB RAM. Another report earlier this year also claimed that the Galaxy Note 20 series will features a waterfall display.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Fold 2

Samsung may unveil new, cheaper Galaxy Fold 2 with 256 GB of storage: Report

Apr 09, 2020
Samsung may unveil new, cheaper Galaxy Fold 2 with 256 GB of storage: Report

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020