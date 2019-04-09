tech2 News Staff

Samsung is reportedly working on launching four different versions of its Galaxy Note 10.

As claims a report by ETNews, similar to the Galaxy S10, which was launched in an S10, S10 Plus, S10 E and an S10 5G variant, Galaxy Note 10 may also come four different models.

Reportedly, the Galaxy Note 10 will come in two different variants, with different display sizes – 6.28-inch and 6.75-inch. This set of display sizes will be available in both 4G LTE and 5G models. Basically, two display sizes, with the pair available in both 4G and 5G option.

Besides that, the report also claims that the smaller 6.28-inch variant of the Galaxy Note 10 will sport a triple camera setup at the rear with a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto sensor. The larger version, on the other hand, will reportedly come with a four-camera setup, with the fourth sensor being a depth sensor aka "time of flight" (ToF) sensor like on the Galaxy S10 5G.

Separately, there are also reports that the Galaxy Note 10 may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chip, accompanied with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM. It is also believed to include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

