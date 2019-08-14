tech2 News Staff

After announcing its brand new smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10 at an event held in New York, Samsung has now set a launch date for India. Samsung’s newest flagship with a stylus is expected to be launched in both the standard and the plus-sized models at an event held on 20 August at 11:30 am at the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.

Indeed, this is the first year where Samsung has introduced two variants of the Galaxy Note. The smaller model is called the Galaxy Note 10, while the bigger, standard model (because bigger is the norm here) will be branded as the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications and pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is the new model introduced by Samsung this year. Samsung clearly figured out that the one size fits all approach does not work anymore and that it needs a smaller model for customers with regular-sized hands.

The display size has been dropped from last year’s 6.4-inch unit to a smaller 6.3-inch and so has the resolution which has come down from QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) to an FHD+ unit (1080x2280 pixels).

This move should also see benefits when it comes battery life as there’s fewer pixels to push and a smaller 3,500 mAh battery inside as well.

Samsung has also moved to a Cinematic Infinity-O display (Dynamic AMOLED) which is Samsung’s branding for a hole-punch display.

As for the core specifications, there’s a 7 nm Exynos 9825 Soc clocked at 2.73 GHz coupled with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internals storage.

Samsung has upgraded the cameras on the Note series and brought it on par with the Galaxy S10+ at least for the smaller Note. There’s a 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP rear camera setup with a 10 MP selfie camera.

Pricing for the Galaxy Note 10 is locked at Rs 69,999 and it will be available in Aura Black, Aura Red and Aura Glow colours.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus specifications and pricing

Unlike the Galaxy S10 series this year, the Plus branding really works well for the Note 10 Plus model.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus features a gigantic 6.8-inch Cinematic Infinity-O display (Dynamic AMOLED) which is quite large compared to both the older Note 9 and the smaller model we have this year.

Inside we find a similar hardware package, with a 7 nm Exynos 9825 SoC clocked at 2.73 GHz but it packs in 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The advantage with the Plus model over the smaller model is that you also microSD card expansion up to 1 TB, but you will have to sacrifice one SIM slot for it.

The camera setup also gets an upgrade. There’s a 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP rear camera setup with a 10 MP selfie camera. But the rear camera setup gets an additional ToF 3D VGA camera as well.

The battery finally gets an upgrade, from 4,000 mAh in the Note 9 to a better 4,300 mAh in the Plus model. The phone surprisingly is also lighter than the previous Note, at 198 grams (vs 201 grams) despite growing bigger in size.

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus will arrive in two variants, a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB variant, priced at Rs 79,999 and a 12 GB RAM + 512 GB variant priced at Rs 89,999. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura White.

