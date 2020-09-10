Thursday, September 10, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy M51 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Galaxy M51 will house a 7,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging and 25W fast charging.


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2020 10:54:57 IST

Samsung will launch the Galaxy M51 smartphone in India today. The smartphone will feature a quad camera setup and a massive 7,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

To recall, Samsung's M-series already includes Galaxy M31s (Review) and Galaxy M31 (Review).

Samsung Galaxy M51 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will begin at 12 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube page or tap on the webcast link embedded below.

Samsung Galaxy M51 expected specifications

In a tweet, the company confirmed that the Galaxy M51 will feature a quad rear camera setup and a punch hole display. It will come with a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. As per the Amazon teaser, Galaxy M51 will be powered by Snapdragon 730G. The 6.67-inch M51 will have an S-AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution.

Recent leaks had revealed that the phone will be launched sometime in September. It is expected to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

As per the other rumoured specs, the phone will offer users 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera section, a front-facing camera of 32 MP will be accompanied by a quad-camera system. Along with an f/1.8 aperture 64 MP main camera, the phone is likely to feature an f/2.2 aperture 12 MP ultrawide camera, an f/2.4 aperture 5 MP, and an f/2.4 aperture 5 MP macro sensor.

The handset is expected to have a side-facing fingerprint reader and will come in black and white colour variants. The Galaxy M51 will have dimensions of 163 x 78 x 8.5 mm and it will weigh 213 grams.

