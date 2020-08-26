Wednesday, August 26, 2020Back to
Samsung Galaxy M51 will reportedly feature a 7000 mAh battery; expected to launch in September

If speculations are true, Samsung Galaxy M51 will be the first smartphone in the industry with a 7,000 mAh battery.


FP TrendingAug 26, 2020 14:42:55 IST

Samsung is going to launch a new smartphone in the Galaxy M Series - the Galaxy M51. Reportedly, the smartphone will be launched next month. Samsung is yet to announce an official date of launch.

If speculations are true, Samsung Galaxy M51 will be the first smartphone in the industry with a 7,000 mAh battery. According to a PriceBaba report, the mid-range smartphone will be available in the price range of Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display will come with full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels). With the dimensions of 163.9 x 76.3 x 9.5 mm, the Galaxy M51 will weigh 213 grams. It is also going to have an USB 2.0 Type-C port and support of Bluetooth 5.0.

Samsung Galaxy M51 will reportedly feature a 7000 mAh battery; expected to launch in September

Samsung Galaxy M31s. (Representational Image)

Samsung's M-series is known to offer big-battery smartphones. The Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M31s (review) come with a 6,000 mAh battery. The company's speculated Galaxy M41 is also expected to feature a 6,800 mAh.

The Galaxy M51 is manufactured under the ‘Make in India’ initiative and is reportedly going to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core processor.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes just a month after the release of the Galaxy M31s, which features a 6.5-inch hole-punch Super AMOLED display, 6,000 mAh battery and 25W fast charging support.

