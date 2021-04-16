Friday, April 16, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy M42 with Snapdragon 750G chipset to launch in India on 28 April

Samsung Galaxy M42 will also come with Samsung Knox security and Samsung Pay.


tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2021 11:54:56 IST

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G microsite has surfaced on Amazon confirming that the smartphone will be launched in India on 28 April at 12 pm. Galaxy M42 will join the company's M-series that already includes Galaxy M31 (Review), Galaxy M51 (Review), Galaxy M21s and more. The Amazon teaser has revealed that the smartphone will come with 5G connectivity, a quad rear camera setup and Snapdragon 75G processor. It will also come with Samsung Knox security and Samsung Pay.

Galaxy M42 teaser. Image: Amazon

Galaxy M42 expected specifications

According to a report by SamMobile, Galaxy M42 is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. As confirmed earlier, it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. In terms of camera, it is expected to feature a 64 MP quad rear camera setup. The smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.

Amazon teaser has also confirmed that Galaxy M42 will feature a waterdrop notch display. It will be available in a white colour option.

For the unversed, Samsung will also host Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on 28 April where it is expected to launch Galaxy Book laptops.

