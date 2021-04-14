tech2 News Staff

Samsung has announced to launch "the most powerful Galaxy" at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The event is scheduled to be held on 28 April at 7.30 pm IST and will be live-streamed online. As usual, the invite is very cryptic and does not reveal anything about the upcoming product. According to tipster Evan Blass, the company is gearing up to launch an 11th-gen Intel Galaxy Book laptop lineup at the event. Samsung is expected to steer clear of smartphone launches at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event: What to expect

According to the tipster, the company will launch two new laptops under the lineup – Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 expected specifications

As the name suggests, this laptop is likely to feature a 360-degree hinge and can work as a 2-in-1 laptop. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is also expected to come in 13-inch and 15-inch display sizes. It is likely to come in navy blue and gold colour options. The tipster also reveals that the laptop might come with support for an S Pen stylus and full-size keyboards with num pads. The laptop is expected to feature a Type-C port, headphone jack and microSD card slot. A report by SamMobile suggests that Galaxy Book Pro 360 might come in LTE and 5G variants.

Galaxy Book Pro expected specifications

Going by the tipster, Galaxy Book Pro will come in blue and silver colour options. It will be available in 13-inch and 15-inch display sizes. The laptop is also expected to feature a Type-A port, card slot and a headphones jack.