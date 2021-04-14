Wednesday, April 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event to take place on 28 April at 7.30 pm IST: All we know so far

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 at the event.


tech2 News StaffApr 14, 2021 14:51:31 IST

Samsung has announced to launch "the most powerful Galaxy" at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The event is scheduled to be held on 28 April at 7.30 pm IST and will be live-streamed online. As usual, the invite is very cryptic and does not reveal anything about the upcoming product. According to tipster Evan Blass, the company is gearing up to launch an 11th-gen Intel Galaxy Book laptop lineup at the event. Samsung is expected to steer clear of smartphone launches at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event to take place on 28 April at 7.30 pm IST: All we know so far

The Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST. Image: Samsung/YouTube

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event: What to expect

According to the tipster, the company will launch two new laptops under the lineup – Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 expected specifications

As the name suggests, this laptop is likely to feature a 360-degree hinge and can work as a 2-in-1 laptop. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is also expected to come in 13-inch and 15-inch display sizes. It is likely to come in navy blue and gold colour options. The tipster also reveals that the laptop might come with support for an S Pen stylus and full-size keyboards with num pads. The laptop is expected to feature a Type-C port, headphone jack and microSD card slot. A report by SamMobile suggests that Galaxy Book Pro 360 might come in LTE and 5G variants.

Galaxy Book Pro 360. Image: Voice

Galaxy Book Pro 360. Image: Voice

Galaxy Book Pro expected specifications

Going by the tipster, Galaxy Book Pro will come in blue and silver colour options. It will be available in 13-inch and 15-inch display sizes. The laptop is also expected to feature a Type-A port, card slot and a headphones jack.

Galaxy Book Pro

Galaxy Book Pro. Image: Voice

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Pro specifications leak ahead of official launch in May

Feb 19, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Pro specifications leak ahead of official launch in May
Samsung Exynos 2100, that will power the Galaxy S21 series, will be unveiled today at 7:30 pm IST

Samsung

Samsung Exynos 2100, that will power the Galaxy S21 series, will be unveiled today at 7:30 pm IST

Jan 12, 2021
Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Samsung Galaxy S21 series to launch today at 8.00 pm IST

Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Samsung Galaxy S21 series to launch today at 8.00 pm IST

Jan 14, 2021
Galaxy Unpacked 2021 LIVE Update: Galaxy S21 Ultra announced at $1,199, Galaxy S21+ at $999, Galaxy S21 at $799

Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Galaxy Unpacked 2021 LIVE Update: Galaxy S21 Ultra announced at $1,199, Galaxy S21+ at $999, Galaxy S21 at $799

Jan 14, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now available for pre-order in India; to be launched on 14 January

Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now available for pre-order in India; to be launched on 14 January

Jan 08, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra launched at a starting price of Rs 69,999, Rs 81,999, Rs 1,05,999 respectively, available for pre-orders today

Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra launched at a starting price of Rs 69,999, Rs 81,999, Rs 1,05,999 respectively, available for pre-orders today

Jan 15, 2021

science

Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Microplastics

Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Apr 14, 2021
Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Nuclear Waste Disposal

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities say

Apr 13, 2021
Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Telemedicine

Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Apr 12, 2021
IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Environment

IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Apr 12, 2021