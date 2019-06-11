tech2 News Staff

Samsung has been on a spree of launching mid-range smartphones lately after announcing multiple Galaxy M-series and A-series smartphones in India. To take it further still, Samsung today has announced a new device in the form of the Galaxy M40. The phone has been launched at a price of Rs 19,990 and it will go on sale starting 12.00 pm June 18 on Amazon and Samsung's online store.

In continuation with the Galaxy M-series phones launched in India, which include Galaxy M30 (Review), M20 and M10, the Galaxy M40 is also a device which tries to offer good specs at a minimalistic pricetag. Spec wise the Galaxy M40 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity O display which has a punch-hole camera on the front.

Under the hood, we spot that the device happens to have the Snapdragon 675 chipset, which is a departure from Samsung's usual use of its in-house Exynos SoC. Paired with it is 6 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage which can be expanded to 512 GB using a micro-SD card.

The camera department of the device is handled by 32 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP camera setup, which would make this first M-series smartphone to have one. On the front we have a 16 MP front camera which can also be used for facial unlock. The device will run on Android 9.0 Pie overlayed with Samsung's custom OneUI.

Connectivity options for the phone include 4G VoLTE support, along with Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack. In terms of colour options the phone offers idnight Blue and Seawater Blue variants.

