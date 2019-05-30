tech2 News Staff

Samsung is launching yet another M-Series smartphone in India and the company has confirmed that the wait for it won't be too long.

Samsung via a teaser posted on the company's official Twitter account has confirmed the launch of the Galaxy M40 in India on 11 June. Separately, Amazon India has also launched a dedicated microsite for the Galaxy M40, which confirms that the device will be sold exclusively on Amazon.

Both teasers reveal that Samsung isn't trying to be discrete about the design of the Galaxy M40. The images reveal that the M40 will feature an Infinity-O display, making it the most affordable Samsung phone in the market to sport a punch-hole screen.

While not a lot about the display has been mentioned in the teasers, we could expect Samsung to throw in an AMOLED panel in there, in line with the Galaxy M30 (review) that launched earlier this year.

The teasers also confirm that the Galaxy M40 will be powered by a Snapdragon 600 Series processor. The RAM and storage configurations are unknown for now, but the phone is tipped to arrive in India with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage on offer.

The stunning new Galaxy M40 is bound to make you go #OMG. Launching on 11th June, 6 pm.

To get notified, click on the link: Amazon: https://t.co/hqQJbPwoos or Samsung India: https://t.co/PjIGbSIArS pic.twitter.com/keYbd1lC3v — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) May 28, 2019

The back of the Galaxy M40 also confirms that the phone will feature a triple camera setup. It is unclear what sensors Samsung will be going with, but we do expect to see a setup similar to the one on the Galaxy M30, which feature an ultra wide-angle lens and a depth sensor along with the primary camera. Some reports also suggest that the Galaxy M40 may sport a 48 MP camera, which is quickly becoming a popular trend this year.

As for the Galaxy M40's price in India is concerned, it is speculated that the phone will be priced around Rs 20,000.

