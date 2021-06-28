tech2 News Staff

Samsung launched Galaxy M32 in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999. The smartphone joins the company's M-series that include Galaxy M31 (Review), Galaxy M31s (Review), Galaxy M51 (Review). and more. In terms of highlights, the smartphone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25 W fast charging, a 64 MP quad rear camera setup and a 90 Hz refresh rate display.

To grab the #GalaxyM32, check out the sale starting on 28th June, 12 noon. Get notified on Amazon: https://t.co/dSzVHaZGKo or Samsung online store: https://t.co/4RK06ZCzYx. — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 27, 2021

Samsung Galaxy M32 pricing, availability, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy M32 comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 16,999. It comes in black and light blue colour options.

It will go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and all key retail stores. As for sale offers, buyers can get an instant cashback of Rs 1,250 on ICICI cards.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M32 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U AMOLED display that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by MediaTek Helio g80 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Galaxy M32 comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it sports a 20 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25 W fast charging. Notably, the smartphone comes with a 15 W fast charger in the box.