FP TrendingJun 01, 2020 18:23:19 IST
Samsung is likely to unveil an 8 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy M31 (Review) in India soon. The new model of the smartphone is listed on the company’s website. Samsung launched the 6 GB RAM variant of the phone in February and the upcoming model has the same specifications as the previous one.
The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB model of Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs 19,999. The device will be available in two colours - black and blue.
The smartphone runs on Samsung One UI that is based on Android 10. It features a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The display has a waterdrop notch on the display that houses the front camera.
Powered by Exynos 9611 chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 5-megapixel macro shooter as well as a 5-megapixel depth camera. Besides this, it offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera, placed in a U-shaped notch.
Equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging, Galaxy M31 has a fingerprint sensor at the back and a Type C port for charging.
The 6 GB variant was launched at a price of Rs 14,999 for the 64 GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 128 GB storage model.
Samsung last month announced its first 1.2-micrometer (μm) pixel 50 MP sensor called ISOCELL GN1. It is also the company’s first image sensor to offer both Dual Pixel and Tetracell technologies.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.