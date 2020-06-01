FP Trending

Samsung is likely to unveil an 8 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy M31 (Review) in India soon. The new model of the smartphone is listed on the company’s website. Samsung launched the 6 GB RAM variant of the phone in February and the upcoming model has the same specifications as the previous one.

The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB model of Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs 19,999. The device will be available in two colours - black and blue.

The smartphone runs on Samsung One UI that is based on Android 10. It features a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The display has a waterdrop notch on the display that houses the front camera.

Powered by Exynos 9611 chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 5-megapixel macro shooter as well as a 5-megapixel depth camera. Besides this, it offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera, placed in a U-shaped notch.

Equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging, Galaxy M31 has a fingerprint sensor at the back and a Type C port for charging.

The 6 GB variant was launched at a price of Rs 14,999 for the 64 GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 128 GB storage model.

Samsung last month announced its first 1.2-micrometer (μm) pixel 50 MP sensor called ISOCELL GN1. It is also the company’s first image sensor to offer both Dual Pixel and Tetracell technologies.