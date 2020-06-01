Monday, June 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy M31 8 GB RAM model, priced at Rs 19,999, gets listed on official website

Equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging, Galaxy M31 has a fingerprint sensor at the back.


FP TrendingJun 01, 2020 18:23:19 IST

Samsung is likely to unveil an 8 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy M31 (Review) in India soon. The new model of the smartphone is listed on the company’s website. Samsung launched the 6 GB RAM variant of the phone in February and the upcoming model has the same specifications as the previous one.

The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB model of Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs 19,999. The device will be available in two colours - black and blue.

Samsung Galaxy M31 8 GB RAM model, priced at Rs 19,999, gets listed on official website

Samsung Galaxy M31

The smartphone runs on Samsung One UI that is based on Android 10. It features a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The display has a waterdrop notch on the display that houses the front camera.

Powered by Exynos 9611 chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 5-megapixel macro shooter as well as a 5-megapixel depth camera. Besides this, it offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera, placed in a U-shaped notch.

Equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging, Galaxy M31 has a fingerprint sensor at the back and a Type C port for charging.

The 6 GB variant was launched at a price of Rs 14,999 for the 64 GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 128 GB storage model.

Samsung last month announced its first 1.2-micrometer (μm) pixel 50 MP sensor called ISOCELL GN1. It is also the company’s first image sensor to offer both Dual Pixel and Tetracell technologies.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 with 64 MP camera to launch in India at 1.00 pm: How to watch it live

Feb 25, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M31 with 64 MP camera to launch in India at 1.00 pm: How to watch it live
Samsung Galaxy M31 with 64 MP quad camera, 6,000 mAh battery launched in India at a price of Rs 14,999

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 with 64 MP quad camera, 6,000 mAh battery launched in India at a price of Rs 14,999

Feb 25, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M31 leak suggests Exynos 9611 chipset, three colour options and more

Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 leak suggests Exynos 9611 chipset, three colour options and more

Feb 19, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M31 with 64 MP quad rear camera, 6,000 mAh battery to debut on 25 February

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 with 64 MP quad rear camera, 6,000 mAh battery to debut on 25 February

Feb 11, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Perfect fit for the folks who aren't into gaming

Samsung Galaxy M31 review

Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Perfect fit for the folks who aren't into gaming

Mar 18, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M31 to go on sale today on Amazon at 12.00 pm, pricing starts at Rs 15,999

Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 to go on sale today on Amazon at 12.00 pm, pricing starts at Rs 15,999

Mar 05, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020