tech2 News Staff

Samsung is scheduled to launch a new smartphone in its M-series today — Galaxy M30s. As the name suggests, the upcoming smartphone will an improvement over the existing Galaxy M30 (review), which was launched in March this year.

The highlight of Samsung Galaxy M30s, according to its landing page on Amazon India, will be its massive 6,000 mAh battery.

Besides that, the listing shows that the Galaxy M30s will feature an sAMOLED display and a triple camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M30 was priced in the sub-Rs 15,000 category, and the Galaxy M30s will likely also be priced around that.

Samsung Galaxy M30s: How to watch it live

Samsung will be live streaming the launch event on its YouTube and Facebook page. The webcast is embedded below:

Samsung Galaxy M30s expected specifications

While the official launch of the device is still hours away, earlier this month, full specifications of the Galaxy M30s leaked online.

Reportedly, Samsung Galaxy M30s will feature a 6.4-inch display and will be equipped with 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. The device will have an Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch that will house a 24 MP selfie camera.

The phone is also said to have a triple-camera rear camera setup which includes a 48 MP camera along with 5 MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The device is said to have dimensions of 159 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm and it should weigh 174 grams. The leak has also mentioned that the M30s will have a type-C port for connectivity and the device should come with Android 9.0 Pie.

A recent TENAA listing also revealed the Galaxy M30s will come with an Exynos 9611 SoC.

Further, according to a report by India Today, Samsung may also announce the Galaxy M10s today.