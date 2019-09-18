Wednesday, September 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000 mAh battery to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Samsung Galaxy M30s will feature an sAMOLED display and a 48 MP triple camera setup.


tech2 News StaffSep 18, 2019 11:58:43 IST

Samsung is scheduled to launch a new smartphone in its M-series today — Galaxy M30s. As the name suggests, the upcoming smartphone will an improvement over the existing Galaxy M30 (review), which was launched in March this year.

The highlight of Samsung Galaxy M30s, according to its landing page on Amazon India, will be its massive 6,000 mAh battery.

Besides that, the listing shows that the Galaxy M30s will feature an sAMOLED display and a triple camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M30 was priced in the sub-Rs 15,000 category, and the Galaxy M30s will likely also be priced around that.

Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000 mAh battery to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Samsung Galaxy M30s. Image: Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy M30s: How to watch it live

Samsung will be live streaming the launch event on its YouTube and Facebook page. The webcast is embedded below:

Samsung Galaxy M30s expected specifications

While the official launch of the device is still hours away, earlier this month, full specifications of the Galaxy M30s leaked online.

Reportedly, Samsung Galaxy M30s will feature a 6.4-inch display and will be equipped with 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. The device will have an Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch that will house a 24 MP selfie camera.

The phone is also said to have a triple-camera rear camera setup which includes a 48 MP camera along with 5 MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The device is said to have dimensions of 159 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm and it should weigh 174 grams. The leak has also mentioned that the M30s will have a type-C port for connectivity and the device should come with Android 9.0 Pie.

A recent TENAA listing also revealed the Galaxy M30s will come with an Exynos 9611 SoC.

Further, according to a report by India Today, Samsung may also announce the Galaxy M10s today.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s, M10s launched, priced starting Rs 13,999, Rs 8,999 respectively

Sep 18, 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30s, M10s launched, priced starting Rs 13,999, Rs 8,999 respectively
Samsung Galaxy M30s with whopper of a 6,000 mAh battery to arrive on 18 September

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s with whopper of a 6,000 mAh battery to arrive on 18 September

Sep 03, 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30s appears on TENAA ahead of the official launch on 18 September

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s appears on TENAA ahead of the official launch on 18 September

Sep 10, 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30s specs leak reveals a 48 MP triple rear camera setup

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M30s specs leak reveals a 48 MP triple rear camera setup

Sep 09, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold to go on sale on 6 September in South Korea: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold to go on sale on 6 September in South Korea: Report

Sep 04, 2019
Galaxy Fold to officially go on sale in Korea tomorrow, followed by the US, UK

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Fold to officially go on sale in Korea tomorrow, followed by the US, UK

Sep 05, 2019

science

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019
Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Pakistan and space

Pakistan aims to send its first astronaut to space by 2022, will take help from China

Sep 16, 2019
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019