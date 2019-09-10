tech2 News Staff

Samsung will be launching its Galaxy M30s on 18 September in India. The launch date was recently confirmed when Amazon showed off several specs of this upcoming smartphone along with the launch date. The Amazon India website also confirmed that Galaxy M30s will house a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

As for the latest updates, the smartphone has appeared on the Tenaa website and the images on the site have revealed some specs of the handset. As per the site, Galaxy M30s might come with a triple camera setup at the back and on the front, it will sport a waterdrop notch. The images also reveal that there will be a fingerprint sensor at the back.

As per earlier leaks, the smartphone is likely to come with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options and 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options. In terms of camera, the device is expected to have a 24 MP camera on the front. The triple rear camera setup is likely to include a 48 MP camera along with 5 MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Samsung Galaxy M30s is expected to sport a 6.04 inch AMOLED screen.

According to another report by SamMobile, the upcoming Galaxy M30s is likely to come with an upper-tier Exynos 9610 chipset and might run on Android 9 Pie.

