Monday, September 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy M30s specs leak reveals a 48 MP triple rear camera setup

The Galaxy M30s is said to have dimensions of 159 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm and it should weigh 174 grams.


tech2 News StaffSep 09, 2019 20:56:42 IST

Samsung has been launching a slew of devices under the Galaxy A and M-series for the past year. The latest addition is going to be the Galaxy M30s which is about to be announced in the Indian markets on 18 September. Unsurprisingly, the full specifications of the device have been leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy M30s specs leak reveals a 48 MP triple rear camera setup

Galaxy M30. Image: Tech2

Tipster Ishan Agarwal, who has been generally right about other phone leaks in the past, has tweeted out the expected specs of the device. As per him, the phone will come with 6 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage variant. The device will have an Infinity U display which has a waterdrop notch at the top housing a 24 MP selfie camera.

The phone is also said to have a triple-camera rear camera setup which includes a 48 MP camera along with 5 MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Apart from that, it has been confirmed by the company itself that the M30s will come with a mammoth 6,000 mAh battery. In terms of display, the leak suggests that the phone will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen.

The device is said to have dimensions of 159 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm and it should weigh 174 grams. The leak has also mentioned that the M30s will have a type-C port for connectivity and the device should come with Android 9.0 Pie.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s with whopper of a 6,000 mAh battery to arrive on 18 September

Sep 03, 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30s with whopper of a 6,000 mAh battery to arrive on 18 September
Samsung Galaxy M30s with 48 MP camera may launch in India next month: Report

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s with 48 MP camera may launch in India next month: Report

Aug 26, 2019
Samsung heir braces for South Korea's Supreme Court ruling in ex-president bribery case

Samsung

Samsung heir braces for South Korea's Supreme Court ruling in ex-president bribery case

Aug 29, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold to go on sale on 6 September in South Korea: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold to go on sale on 6 September in South Korea: Report

Sep 04, 2019
Galaxy Fold to officially go on sale in Korea tomorrow, followed by the US, UK

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Fold to officially go on sale in Korea tomorrow, followed by the US, UK

Sep 05, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to come with 1 TB internal storage

Samsung Galaxy S11

Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to come with 1 TB internal storage

Sep 02, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019