tech2 News Staff

Samsung Galaxy M30, the company's latest mid-range smartphone has arrived in the Indian smartphone market. The new model from the Galaxy M lineup features Samsung's new Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The phone will be available for purchase starting 5 March via Amazon and Samsung's official online store. The new M30 claims to come with Widevine L1 certification for smooth streaming of HD content through 'popular apps.'

Here are the pricing, features and specification details of the new Galaxy M30 smartphone:

Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in India, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy M30 has been launched in India at Rs 14,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. The high-end model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will cost Rs 17,990. As mentioned earlier, the new M-series smartphone will be available for purchase from 5 March via Amazon.in and Samsung's online store. Samsung has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer a "double data" benefit. The exclusive offer will be available on Jio's Rs 198 and Rs 299 4G prepaid plans. With this offer, Jio subscribers will get savings worth Rs 3,100 over 10 recharges on the Rs 198 plan.

Samsung Galaxy M30: Features, specifications

Speaking of the features, the Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a dew-drop notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is an Exynos 7904 octa-core processor. The Galaxy M30 houses triple camera sensors at the back that consist of a 13 MP primary camera with an f/1.9 lens, a 5 MP depth camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5 MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field-of-view. On the front, it gets a 16 MP camera sensor that comes with selfie-focus support. While the mid-range Galaxy M-series smartphone flaunts a refreshed design and big battery, the Galaxy M30, unfortunately, runs on the near two-year-old Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience 9.5.

For biometric authentication, the Galaxy M30 phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded at the centre. The phone supports face unlock as well. The triple camera array is placed at the top left corner of the back panel. It includes a USB-C port for charging and bundles a 15 W charger. The phone gets a dedicated microSD slot that has expandable storage support of 512 GB. The mid-range Galaxy M30 will be available in two colour options — Gradation Black and Gradation Blue.

Apart from adding a new model to the Galaxy M lineup, Samsung has a busy launch schedule in India set for tomorrow and next week. Samsung is bringing its revamped Galaxy A series tomorrow. The Galaxy A series launch event will be held in Mumbai at 12 pm. Meanwhile, Samsung's premium flagship Galaxy S10 series will hit the Indian shores on 6 March.

