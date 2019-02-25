Monday, February 25, 2019 Back to
Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 with Infinity-U display launched: Features, specs

Samsung hasn’t shared any information regarding the price and availability of Galaxy A30 and A50.

tech2 News Staff Feb 25, 2019 21:40:36 IST

Following several leaks and rumours these past few weeks, Samsung has launched its revamped Galaxy A line of smartphones. While several reports suggested that the new Galaxy A series would include three models, Samsung has only made two variants official — the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30.

Samsung Galaxy A-series 2019 Edition with Infinity-U Super AMOLED display launched.

The new Galaxy A series smartphones feature Samsung’s new Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and pack 4,000 mAh batteries. Both the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 flaunt a nearly bezel-less front panel (barring a chunky chin) with a dew-drop notch that houses the front-facing camera. Here are all the specification details of the new Galaxy A series smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy A50: Features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U full HD+ panel with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone gets an in-display fingerprint sensor and Samsung claims that the Galaxy A50 will provide ‘intuitive unlocking without changing grip.’

In terms of optics, the new Galaxy A50 bears a triple camera setup on the rear consisting of a 25 MP sensor with auto-focus and an f/1.7 lens, a 5 MP sensor and an 8 MP sensor both with fixed-focus of an f/2.2 lens. Up front, it gets a 25 MP camera for shooting selfies. The cameras on the phone are AI-enabled and offer Scene Optimiser features that can recognize and optimize for 20 scenes. The Galaxy A50 comes in two RAM/storage options: 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage. The onboard storage can be further expanded up to 512 GB via microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A30: Features, specifications

As for the Galaxy A30, it employs the same Infinity-U Super AMOLED display as the Galaxy A50. However, the phone sports dual rear cameras instead of the triple camera array as seen on the A50. The dual camera setup comprises a 16 MP sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5 MP sensor with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies, it has a 16 MP sensor that comes with a fixed-focus f/2.2 lens. Unlike the Galaxy A50, the Galaxy A30 has a capsule-shaped fingerprint sensor embedded on the rear panel. The smartphone has been launched in two RAM/storage variants: 3 GB RAM/32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM/64 GB onboard storage.

Details regarding the internal hardware and software of both the smartphones haven’t been revealed yet. However, the Galaxy A50 and A30 bundle Samsung’s ecosystem services like Samsung Pay, Samsung Health, Bixby Vision, Bixby Home, etc. Both smartphones have fast charging support. From the front, the new Galaxy A-series appears to be identical to the budget-oriented Galaxy M-series that was launched last month in India. However, the Galaxy A-series seems to be more refined as compared to the Galaxy M lineup.

Samsung hasn’t shared any information regarding the global price and availability of Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30. However, the company’s official India website has a dedicated Galaxy A microsite listed with a Notify Me option. Reports suggest that the updated Galaxy A series might hit Indian shores this week on 28 February.

