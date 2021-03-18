Thursday, March 18, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy M12 with a 6,000 mAh battery to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon

Galaxy M12 comes with a 48 MP quad-camera setup, and a 90 Hz refresh rate display.


tech2 News StaffMar 18, 2021 08:41:10 IST

Samsung launched Galaxy M12 in India last week at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The smartphone joins Samsung's M-series that already includes Galaxy M51 (Review), Galaxy M31s (Review), Galaxy M21 and more. The highlights of the Galaxy M12 include a 6,000 mAh battery, a 48 MP quad-camera setup, and a 90 Hz refresh rate display. Today, the newly launched handset will go on its first sale in India at 12 pm on Amazon, Samsung Shop and other offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy M12 pricing, availability

The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes in two variants – the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999, and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model will set you back by Rs 13,499.

The smartphone will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Amazon India, Samsung Shop and other offline retailers. The Galaxy M12 comes in blue, black and white colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity V display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an 8 nm Exynos 850 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48 MP primary camera sensor, 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is expected to come with an 8 MP front camera. Fuelling the smartphone is a 6,000 mAh battery. The phone comes with a 15 W charging adapter in the box.

The Galaxy M12 runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1.

