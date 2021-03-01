Thursday, March 04, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy M12 with a 6,000 mAh battery, 8nm Exynos SoC to launch in India on 11 March

Galaxy M12 will feature a 48 MP quad rear camera setup and a 90 Hz refresh rate display.


tech2 News StaffMar 04, 2021 18:34:01 IST

Samsung has officially announced that it will launch the Galaxy M12 in India on 11 March at 12 pm IST. The smartphone will join M-series that already includes Galaxy M51 (Review), Galaxy M31s (Review), Galaxy M31 (Review) and more. Samsung has also confirmed that Galaxy M12 will come with a 6,000 mAh battery, a 48 MP quad rear camera setup and an 8 nm Exynos chipset. The Amazon teaser reveals that the smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch Infinity V display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy M12 with a 6,000 mAh battery, 8nm Exynos SoC to launch in India on 11 March

Galaxy M12 teaser. Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M12 expected specifications

Since the smartphone has already debuted in Vietnam, Samsung Galaxy M12 will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity V display. It is expected to be powered by Exynos 850 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, the smartphone will sport a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 48 MP primary camera sensor, 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is expected to come with an 8 MP front camera.

As the company has already confirmed, Galaxy M12 will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.

