While my last comparison saw the legendary Moto G in its latest iteration stack up against the mighty Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, a few new smartphones have been launched recently so it makes complete sense to add these new smartphones to the mix and then take a broader look at which one you should go in for.

Another reason for this comparison is the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy J8. Now, Samsung has been making several attempts at releasing new budget smartphones with new software features, but they somehow always paled in comparison to the current king of the ring, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro that currently retails at Rs 14,999. Samsung’s Galaxy J8 is priced at a hefty Rs 18,990 and sees Samsung attempt to take the crown from the Redmi Note 5 Pro. But there are several smartphones in the hierarchy that the J8 will have to tackle before it even gets a chance to contest with Xiaomi’s contender.

So what does the Samsung Galaxy J8 bring to the table?

Not much. Samsung’s banking on some new software camera features to woo in customers for its budget dual camera offering.

On paper, here's how the phones compare and an overview of which phone has the edge.

Design: Moto G6

The design is similar to Samsung’s slightly pricier Galaxy A6+ smartphone, just that the J8 uses polycarbonate (plastic) instead of metal on the A6+. The design is strictly Samsung with the typical rounded corners, but lacks a display with rounded corners to go with the overall design theme. Indeed, the winner here is the Moto G6 with its metal and glass design, one that looks good enough to make me forget its Snapdragon 450 SoC inside.

Display specs: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Moving to the display, it is indeed one the of the Galaxy J8’s weak points. Samsung has included a Super AMOLED display with an HD+ (720 x 1,480) which seems a bit too less, when compared every single contender in this comparison. It’s actually a tie between the Xiaomi and Asus here, but we liked Asus’s display a wee bit more.

Power specs: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Next up is the choice of SoC. Samsung has gone in for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC which is pretty much the stuff that Xiaomi chucks into its entry-level smartphones (read the Redmi 5). Both the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro do a lot better here and the difference will be visible only for those who love playing graphics-intensive games on their smartphones. If you are not one of them, the Moto G6 is still a better choice than the Galaxy J8. If you look for better multi-tasking capabilities, the 6 GB Redmi Note 5 Pro is your best deal right now, and it is still priced lower than the Galaxy J8 at Rs 16,999.

Camera specs: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

This is a comparison done on solely going by the specifications on paper. But while we have yet to review the Samsung Galaxy J8 we have reviewed its contenders in the recent past.

With that it’s easy for me to conclude that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is still at the top with its AI chops. Samsung’s run rate with cameras, on their mid-range and budget devices, has not been too great in the past, (and so was Xiaomi’s until the Note 5 Pro) and I don’t expect to see a sea change with this one either.

Going by their spec sheets, Samsung does have an edge here with wider apertures and bigger sensors.

Samsung's highlight with the J8’s camera are its bag of party tricks. The camera offers a features such as Background Blur Shape, Portrait Dolly, and Portrait Backdrop. Out of the three Portrait Dolly seems to be the new camera feature that lets you move the background while keeping your subject steady in the foreground. It looks cool, but we are not sure how many would buy this smartphone just for it. If you don't know what it means, check out this video.

Battery specs: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

The clear winner here is Asus’s ZenFone Max Pro M1. It packs in the highest capacity battery out of all the contenders in the lot and also beats the Redmi Note 5 Pro to the crown. Samsung on its J8 offers a 3,500 mAh battery and with this it only trumps the Moto G6 when it comes to capacity.

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy J8 ASUS Zenfone Max Pro Moto G6 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Display Size (inch) 6 5.99 5.7 5.9 Resolution (pixels) 720 x 1,480 2,160 x 1,080 2,160 x 1,080 2,160 x 1,080 Pixel Density (PPI) 274 402 424 403 Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) NA 159 x 76 x 8.5 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 158.6 x 75.4 x 8.05 Weight (gm) NA - 167 181 Dual SIM NA Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / HSPA / VoLTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 8 x Qualcomm Cortex-A53 @ 1.8 GHz 8xQualcomm Kryo 260 @ 1.8 GHz 8 x Qualcomm Cortex-A53 @ 1.8 GHz 4x Kryo 260 @ up to 1.8 GHz & 4x Kryo 260 @ up to 1.6 GHz GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 509 Adreno 506 Adreno 509 RAM 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB 4,6 GB Ruggedness NA – p2i-rated – On-Board Memory 64 GB 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 2 TB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light, Proximity, Magnetometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Primary Camera 16 MP f/1.7 aperture + 5 MP f/1.9 aperture 13 MP and 5 MP 12 MP f/1.8 aperture and 5 MP f/1.8 aperture 12 MP, f/2.2 and 5 MP, f/2.0 Optical Image Stabilisation No No No - Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Autofocus System NA Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection Secondary Camera 16 MP 8 MP 16 MP 20 MP Video Capture 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 1080p@60/30fps 1080p Flash LED LED LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9.2 AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz+ 5 GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR v4.2, A2DP, LE NFC No No No No Infrared No No No Yes Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear Yes, Rear button Yes, Front Yes, Rear button 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes, FM Radio Yes, FM Radio Yes, FM Radio Yes, FM Radio USB Type microUSB 2.0 microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go Type-C microUSB v2.0 USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 Battery (mAh) 3,500 5,000 3,000 4,000 Fast charging NA No Yes No Colors Blue, Black, Gold Deepsea Black, Grey Indigo Black Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue Prices in India Starting at Rs 18,990 Starting at Rs 10,999 Starting at Rs 13,999 Starting at Rs 14,999

Conclusion

Samsung’s really not got much going with its Galaxy J8 here even if we go just by the specifications on paper. It’s not the best looking smartphone in the lot, nor is it the most powerful device. Add to this the steep price and the plastic construction and you are better off with Moto G6 that looks better and is still a lot cheaper.

With that said, Xiaomi is still retains its ‘king of the ring’ title with its Note 5 Pro being the all-rounder (with the best camera) while the Moto G6 wins the beauty contest. And Asus is your best choice for an almost stock Android experience with a focus on battery life. We will let you know the complete verdict on the Samsung J8 after we are done reviewing it thoroughly.