Back in 2014, the Moto G was the budget smartphone to buy. It came with buttery smooth stock Android at a time when every other manufacturer was busy skinning their smartphones with custom operating systems (read slow custom operating systems).

In short, back in 2014, Motorola not only won the ‘budget smartphone’ game, it probably coined the term. It was priced right at Rs 12,499 for the 8 GB storage variant with the 16 GB version priced slightly higher at Rs 13,999. And India among other countries loved it.

But then came Xiaomi with its cutthroat pricing strategy and in just three years, seems to have not just flooded the budget smartphone segment with impressive smartphone options, but dominated the market in India itself.

The Redmi series of budget to mid-range smartphone was their weapon of choice. And name ‘Redmi’ itself is probably as popular as the word ‘Nokia’ today.

With that said, I reviewed the Redmi Note 5 Pro a couple of months ago and it was a stunning device for the price tag that it currently retails at; one that is impossible to beat, unless you cut a few corners.

This year however, Motorola seems confident and recently launched the Moto G6 and other smartphones in Brazil. While the smartphone seemed underpowered on paper, our review of the Moto G6 tells slightly different story.

So, let’s go ahead and see how the two compare going purely by their hardware specifications.

Smartphone Moto G6 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Display Size (inch) 5.7 5.99 Resolution (pixels) 2160 x1080 2,160 x 1,080 Pixel Density (PPI) 424 403 Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 158.6 x 75.4 x 8.05 Weight (gm) 167 181 Dual SIM Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / HSPA / VoLTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 8x Cortex-A53 @ 1.8 Ghz 8x Kryo 260 @ up to 1.8 GHz GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 509 RAM 3 GB, 4 GB 4,6 GB On-Board Memory 32,64 GB 64, 128 GB Expandable Memory Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Primary Camera 12 MP f/1.8 + 5 MP 12 MP, f/2.2 and 5 MP, f/2.0 Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Dual Camera Secondary Camera 8 MP Phase detection Video Capture 1080p 20 MP Flash Dual-LED 1080p OS Version Android 8.0 Oreo Dual-LED AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9.2 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR v4.2, A2DP, LE NFC No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, front Yes, Rear button 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Radio Yes Yes, FM Radio USB Type micro USB 2.0 microUSB 2.0 USB Standard Type-C Micro B Battery (mAh) 3,000 4,000 Quick Charge Yes No Colors Indigo, Silver, Rose Gold, Black Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue Prices in India Rs 13,999 Starting at Rs 14,999

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has been at the very top of budget smartphone game ever since its launch in India, but the competition always catches up and Motorola this year with its G6 has something rather interesting on offer.

It may not be as powerful as the Redmi Note 5 Pro, but it comes close and for some customers and this may be just about enough to convince them to buy one.

With that said, power and performance may not be enough for some buyers these days as design also matters. It’s clear that Motorola Moto G6 is the better looking smartphone between the two when placed side by side. Its glass and metal design looks very attractive and gives off that premium look and feel.

Add to this some bonus bits like a USB Type C port at the bottom, splash resistant coating and an almost stock version of Android, and I do see some buyers reaching out for this beauty instead of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Indeed, it’s all about compromises (there are no miracles here). With the Motorola you get a balanced performance with great design while the Xiaomi smartphone gets you raw power (for gaming possibly) along with a much better camera. In short, it all boils down to whether you want a good looking smartphone, or an understated one that works better in every way.