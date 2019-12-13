Friday, December 13, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy Fold's one million units have been sold, says company president

Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,999 in India and is available for purchase on the company website.


tech2 News StaffDec 13, 2019 13:19:41 IST

Samsung announced the Galaxy Fold at Samsung Unpacked 2019 event in San Francisco earlier this year. The device was then scheduled to go on sale in April. However, due to some hinge issues in the initial review units, Samsung had to delay the public launch of the device. Then, six months of re-engineering later, Samsung released the Galaxy Fold in its current form.

And now, just four months after the device was officially released in the market, at TechCrunch Disrupt in Berlin, Samsung Electronic’s President Young Sohn announced that they have already sold 1 million units of the Galaxy Fold.

Those sale numbers are quite high for a device that had such a rocky start and had some obvious skepticism amongst consumers because of the initial issues.

Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,999 in India. This is the very first folding smartphone to come to the country and with its eye-watering price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Fold specifications

When folded, you’re presented with a very narrow 4.6-inch display that appears very pocketable and easy to hold in small hands. Open it up, however, and you’re presented with a more spacious 7.3-inch display and a massive notch. Oh, and Samsung is calling this an Infinity Flex Display.

Specs? We’re looking at a screen resolution of 840x1960 (4.6-inches) or 1536x2152 (7.3-inches), a “7 nm” chipset, a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of uberfast UFS 3.0 storage. Samsung isn’t saying which 7 nm chipset it’s using so we can assume that there will be two variants, one running a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and one with a Samsung Exynos one.

You get not 2, not 3, but 6 cameras on the device. Three of these are on the back, two on the front of the 7.3-inch display and one on the front of the 4.6-inch display.

The smartphone is likely to be available in four colour variants — Cosmos Black, Space Silver, Martian Green and Astro Blue.

