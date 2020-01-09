tech2 News Staff

Last month, at TechCrunch Disrupt in Berlin, Samsung Electronic’s President Young Sohn announced that the company has sold 1 million units of the Galaxy Fold. Just a week later, Samsung clarified that the figure was incorrect. Now, at CES 2020, Samsung co-CEO DJ Koh has said that the company may have 400,000 to 500,000 Galaxy Folds.

In a conversation with Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, Koh said, "I think we’ve sold 400,000 to 500,000 Galaxy Fold smartphones."

That figure is frustratingly vague and it's embarrassing for the head of the mobile division to be so hazy on the sale numbers of the most cutting edge product by the company. However, regardless of the vagueness, 400,000 units sold is still impressive. Consider the months of delays around the Galaxy Fold and the drama surrounding its release. There was obvious skepticism amongst consumers because of the initial issues.

Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,999 in India. This is the very first folding smartphone to come to the country and with its eye-watering price tag.

Galaxy Fold specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold offers a 4.6-inch display when folded that appears very pocketable and easy to hold in small hands. When opened, it has a more spacious 7.3-inch display and a massive notch.

The display has a screen resolution of 840 x 1960 (4.6-inches) or 1536x2152 (7.3-inches), a “7 nm” chipset, a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.0 storage. Samsung isn’t saying which 7 nm chipset it’s using so we can assume that there will be two variants, one running a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and one with a Samsung Exynos one.

You get not two, not three, but six cameras on the device. Three of these are on the back, two on the front of the 7.3-inch display and one on the front of the 4.6-inch display.

The smartphone is likely to be available in four colour variants — Cosmos Black, Space Silver, Martian Green and Astro Blue.

