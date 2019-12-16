Monday, December 16, 2019Back to
Samsung clarifies that it has not sold one million units of the Galaxy Fold smartphone

Sohn reportedly confused the one-million figure with the company's initial sales target for the year.


tech2 News StaffDec 16, 2019 09:15:51 IST

Last week, at TechCrunch Disrupt in Berlin, Samsung Electronic’s President Young Sohn announced that the company has sold 1 million units of the Galaxy Fold. However, days later, Samsung has clarified that that figure is incorrect.

According to a report by Yonhap News Agency, a Samsung spokesperson has said that Sohn may have confused the figure with the company's initial sales target for the year, emphasising that sales of the Galaxy Folds have not reached 1 million units.

Samsung Galaxy Fold.

For a smartphone that had such a rocky start and had some obvious skepticism amongst consumers because of the initial issues, the one million unit figure did seem quite high.

Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,999 in India. This is the very first folding smartphone to come to the country and with its eye-watering price tag.

Galaxy Fold specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold offers a 4.6-inch display when folded that appears very pocketable and easy to hold in small hands. When opened, it has a more spacious 7.3-inch display and a massive notch.

The display has a screen resolution of 840 x 1960 (4.6-inches) or 1536x2152 (7.3-inches), a “7 nm” chipset, a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.0 storage. Samsung isn’t saying which 7 nm chipset it’s using so we can assume that there will be two variants, one running a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and one with a Samsung Exynos one.

You get not two, not three, but six cameras on the device. Three of these are on the back, two on the front of the 7.3-inch display and one on the front of the 4.6-inch display.

The smartphone is likely to be available in four colour variants — Cosmos Black, Space Silver, Martian Green and Astro Blue.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


