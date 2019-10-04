Friday, October 04, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy Fold is now available for pre-bookings, priced at Rs 1,64,999

As per the company, the Galaxy Fold will start shipping in India fro 20 October.


tech2 News StaffOct 04, 2019 13:46:12 IST

The Samsung Galaxy Fold finally made its debut in India last week and now it is available for pre-bookings in India. After the long delay made by the company in fixing the issues of the foldable phone, the company redesigned it a little to avoid the screen issues. The  7.3-inch display smartphone comes in one storage option and sports six cameras.

Galaxy Fold pricing, pre-booking

The recently launched foldable smartphone is available in one storage variant of 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 1,64,999. Galaxy Fold comes in Cosmos Black, Space Silver colour variants. The smartphone will come with Galaxy Buds.

You can pre-book the smartphone from the company's official website and select offline stores including Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.

The Galaxy Fold will start shipping from 20 October.

Galaxy Fold specifications

When folded, you’re presented with a very narrow 4.6-inch display that appears very pocketable and easy to hold in small hands. Open it up, however, and you’re presented with a more spacious 7.3-inch display and a massive notch. Oh, and Samsung is calling this an Infinity Flex Display.

Specs? We’re looking at a screen resolution of 840x1960 (4.6-inches) or 1536x2152 (7.3-inches), a “7 nm” chipset, a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of uberfast UFS 3.0 storage. Samsung isn’t saying which 7 nm chipset it’s using so we can assume that there will be two variants, one running a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and one with a Samsung Exynos one.

You get not 2, not 3, but 6 cameras on the device. Three of these are on the back, two on the front of the 7.3-inch display and one on the front of the 4.6-inch display. The three rear cameras are of 12 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP, whereas two on the front are 10 MP + 8 MP and the camera on the cover is 10 MP. It houses a 4,380 mAh battery.

