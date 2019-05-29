Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch gets delayed, to arrive after June: Report

Samsung has no plans of abandoning the Galaxy Fold and we should be seeing a launch soon.

tech2 News StaffMay 29, 2019 14:05:34 IST

After several review units of the Galaxy Fold started breaking or stopped functioning, Samsung recalled the device and indefinitely postponed the official launch. While earlier there was a glimmer of hope that the company had fixed the problems plaguing the device, it would appear that the whole of June could also go by before the company makes any official announcement regarding the launch of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Fold. Image: Samsung

Korean outlets, Yonhap and Korean Herald have reported that the Galaxy Fold will not be announced in June. Yonhap reports that stabilising the hardware quality in the units is taking longer than expected. Then the device also needs to be checked if it's working with mobile networks and this could take more time.

(Also Read- Foldable smartphones explained: Huawei's Mate X vs Galaxy Fold)

The FCC has given Samsung a deadline of 31 May for obtaining consent for the device or the company will have to cancel all pre-orders. Apart from that the Galaxy Fold's main competitor, Huawei is facing its own problems with the US blacklisting which could possibly affect the launch of the Mate X. This might mean that Samsung has more time to rectify its mistakes on the Fold.

In any case, Samsung has no plans of abandoning the Galaxy Fold and we should be seeing a launch sooner rather than later.

Samsung had been blighted by technology journalists reporting breaks, bulges and blinking screens, raising the spectre of the combustible Galaxy Note 7 three years ago which the firm ultimately pulled from shelves at a massive cost. Samsung has hailed the folding design as the future in a field that has seen a few surprises since Apple Inc's iPhone in 2007.

Samsung was initially planning to begin South Korean and European sales of the unit in May and Chinese sales from an undisclosed date.

With inputs from Reuters

