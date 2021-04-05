tech2 News Staff

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy F12 in India today at 12 pm. According to a Flipkart teaser, the smartphone will come with a 6,000 mAh battery, a 48 MP quad-camera setup and a 90 Hz 6.5-inch HD+ notch display. The smartphone will join the company's F-series that already includes Galaxy F62, Galaxy F02s and more. Samsung has also announced that Galaxy F12 will be powered by an Exynos 850 chipset. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

*Drums roll*, *Curtain raises*, *Fab shines*. Say hello to the #FullOnFab #SamsungF12! Wishing for smoother scrolling? Done. Far better clicks? Just say cheese!

This brand new beauty is here to up the Fab quotient in your life. pic.twitter.com/fDj3XDl3eo — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 1, 2021

Galaxy F12 expected specifications

Going by the Flipkart teaser, Galaxy F12 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V-display. This display will come with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by Exynos 850 chipset and as spotted on Geekbench, will offer 4 GB RAM and run on Android 11.

As for photography, Galaxy F12 will come with a 48 MP quad rear camera setup. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery. It will also house a single speaker grille, 3.5 mm headphone jack and a Type-C charging port.