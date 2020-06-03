FP Trending

Samsung Galaxy Buds and Buds+ have reportedly started receiving a new feature which will allow users to control them more easily. The company has added two new home screen widgets, making it easier for those who don’t want to use touchpad on either Buds or Buds+.

As per a post on Reddit, the first widget shows the battery level of both the earbuds and the charging case. The second widget lets users toggle ambient sound and lock the touchpad. The widgets come in two themes - black and white. It is also possible to adjust the opacity of the widgets.

Those having a compatible smartphone can also try updating the plugin of their Galaxy Buds or Buds+ from the Play Store.

Users can adjust the opacity of the new widgets. The new update also allows them to match the system theme with that of the widget.

However, the features are not available to everyone and people will have to wait for some time before they receive the update.

The South Korean tech giant unveiled Galaxy Buds+ in February at a price of $149. Buds+ are the successor to Galaxy Buds. Buds+ are equipped with a two-way speaker system, three mics, and a playback option. It can last up to 11 hours when playing music, and 7.5 hours when talking. Buds Plus also offers enhanced noise isolation feature.

Galaxy Buds was launched in 2019 at a price of $128. It has 8 GB of built-in storage and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 upgrade. The Buds have an IPX2 rating making them sweat-proof. They are available in black, white and canary yellow colour options.