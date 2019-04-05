Friday, April 05, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy A90 with a pop-up selfie camera, 48 MP primary sensor, leaked online

Galaxy A90 will reportedly sport three rear cameras – a 48 MP + 8 MP + a ToF sensor.

tech2 News StaffApr 05, 2019 17:33:13 IST

Samsung is scheduled to host an event on 10 April, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy A90 smartphone or as some claim it to be called Galaxy A80. Now, just days ahead of the launch, a Weibo post claims to reveal all the specifications of the purported smartphone.

The post was first shared by Martian-V on the Chinese social media website. And if the leak has to be believed, Samsung is going to follow the Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X design on the purported Galaxy A80 with a pop-up selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A90 with a pop-up selfie camera, 48 MP primary sensor, leaked online

Representational image of Galaxy A30.

The report suggests that the phone will come with a 'pop-up rotating' camera design. There was another leak last month, which suggested the same. But along with the pop-up, there's also a sliding mechanism, for the camera, suggested in the smartphone.

As for the sensor, the Galaxy A80/A90, per the leak will come with three rear cameras — a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP sensor and a ToF camera.

Besides that, the report also suggests that the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2,400 x 1,080-pixel resolution. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor with two cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and six cores clocked at 1.7 GHz.

Additionally, while the battery capacity of the device hasn't been revealed, the Galaxy A80/A90 will apparently support 25 W fast charging and USB Power Delivery.

Further, while this is the extent of what this leak reveals, previous rumours suggest that at the 10 April event, we may also see the Galaxy A40 being unveiled. As per the official invite, the event is going to be live streamed, but Samsung hasn't said anything officially on which devices will launch.

