tech2 News Staff

Samsung is hosting a Galaxy A series launch event next month where it is expected to unveil the fifth Galaxy A series 2019 edition phone, the Galaxy A90. Leaks about the phone are slowly dripping from the rumour mill.

Rumours in the past have suggested that the Galaxy A90 might feature a pop-up front camera quite similar to the Vivo V15 Pro. And now Samsung has seemingly confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy A series smartphone will have a ‘Notchless Infinity’ display. Details about the phone’s display surfaced on Samsung’s Indonesia site. The listing first spotted by GalaxyClub.nl reveals a dedicated Samsung Galaxy A series microsite.

“All screen and no bezel. The maxed out Notchless Infinity screen gives you the sharpest details, depth, and true-to-life colours for a super immersive experience. Whether you're into games, sharing photos, or just kicking back watching some flicks, the ultra-vibrant Super AMOLED screen makes all your media come to life,” the listing on the microsite read.

To recall, Samsung introduced four different Infinity displays at its developer conference last year. The Infinity O that has a hole-punch cutout is embedded on the premium Galaxy S10 series. While the mid-range Galaxy A50 and A30 houses the dew-drop style Infinity-U screen. Meanwhile, the budget Galaxy A10 has an Infinity-V display. The notchless-Infinity display takes the fourth slot in the Infinity display list.

Besides, the notchless front panel, the Galaxy A series microsite doesn’t reveal any details about the internal specs of the upcoming Galaxy A90 phone. However, previous reports have speculated that the phone might feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor. It is expected to sport a 6.41-inch display, and an optical in-display sensor. The Galaxy A90 is rumoured to come in two RAM options — 6 GB/8 GB RAM which will be paired with 128 GB native storage.

Samsung is hosting events in multiple cities on 10 April where it is expected to introduce new Galaxy A series models. Reports indicate that the company might launch Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A70 alongside.

