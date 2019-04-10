Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy A90 to launch today: When and where to watch the event live

Live stream of the A90 launch will start at 5.30 pm IST on Samsung's official Indian website.

tech2 News StaffApr 10, 2019 13:20:20 IST

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy A90 smartphone and perhaps also the Galaxy A40 for global audiences. The event is said to be live streamed in three cities which are Bangkok, Milan, and São Paolo. Apart from that, we can also expect the Galaxy A80 as well.  At this point, there are just too many Galaxy A-series phones floating around but the main attraction today will no doubt be the Galaxy A90.

The Samsung Galaxy A50.

There will be a live stream of the event, which will start at 5.30 pm IST on Samsung's official Indian website. There should also be a live stream link on Samsung Thailand's official YouTube and Facebook accounts as well. Tech2 will be running a live blog of the event so do tune in to that.

Galaxy A90 Specs

As per leaks, the A90 should have a unique sliding mechanism in the phone. In fact, if the leaks and rumours turn out to be genuine, this could be Samsung's first bold sliding smartphone design ever.

The A90's rumoured pop-up camera will come in a "rotary structure design". While it is not clear what that could mean, previous renders indicate that the periscope-like pop-up camera could be rotated to be used as a rear camera as well.

The phone will be coming with a Snapdragon 7150 SoC, however, in India, we are quite likely going to see an Exynos SoC variant. The battery capacity of the device has been revealed to be 3,700 mAh. The display should be a notch and bezel-free 6.7-inch FHD+ 1080 x 2400 OLED screen.

The phone is likely going to have a triple camera system with a 48 MP primary sensor + 8 MP secondary camera and ToF sensor.

Galaxy A40 Specs

The Galaxy A40's support page went live on the company's German website as well as the Samsung UK website earlier this month. The phone is said to come with the Exynos 7885 SoC and an in-display fingerprint reader along with 4 GB of RAM. The device will have a dual-camera system and there is even a possibility of an under-the-display fingerprint reader.

The journey of India's first female professional poker player


