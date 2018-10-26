While there's a lot of noise in the smartphone world about notches and more recently camera sliders, Samsung has stuck to its guns by not implementing any of the design elements in its devices.

It is, however, bringing in camera innovations to its mid-tier A-series smartphones. Recently, we saw the Galaxy A6 Plus with a triple camera on the back and the Galaxy A9 with a quad-camera on the back unveiled in China.

Now Samsung has teased another mid-range smartphone called Galaxy A8s at the same event and the focus this time around is on the display. Not much is known about the phone, but looking at the teaser, the A8s looks to have a completely bezel-less screen. That brings the question what did Samsung do for the front facing camera?

Twitter tipster Ice Universe has shared some renders of the Galaxy A8s which show that there will be a tiny hole in the display for the front-facing camera. This hole will quite likely have the proximity sensors embedded in it as well.

The display open hole camera technology will become the mainstream technology in 2019, then you think, where is the camera position better? pic.twitter.com/4mh5G7CbeT — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 18, 2018

This display hole is said to be smaller than any notch previously seen on smartphones including the in-fashion waterdrop-like notches. The positioning of this hole as per the renders could be either left, right or in the centre of the display's top part.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s is most likely not going to be unveiled this year and we might see it in the first half of 2019.