tech2 News Staff

After launching Galaxy A51 recently, Samsung has today launched another A-series smartphone — Galaxy A71 — in India. The highlights of the smartphone include its 64 MP quad-camera setup at the back and its 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25 W fast charging.

To recall, Samsung will also launch its Galaxy M31 with a 6,000 mAh battery and 64 MP quad-camera setup, on 25 February.

Samsung Galaxy A71 pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in just one storage variant that offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It will cost you Rs 23,999. Galaxy A71 is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Blue colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A71 will go on sale on 24 February on the company's website and other major online platforms.

Samsung Galaxy A71 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The display has a 21:9 aspect ratio and it sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. Galaxy A71 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card.

On the camera front, the smartphone houses a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary sensor, 12 MP ultra wide sensor, 5 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP macro lens. Galaxy A71 comes with a 32 MP front camera for selfies.

Galaxy A71 is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 25 W fast charging support. For connectivity, it comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

