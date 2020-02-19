tech2 News Staff

Seems like Samsung has pulled up its socks and is now launching back-to-back smartphones in the market. These recent launches include the Galaxy Note10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite (Review), Galaxy A51, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, and now, the Galaxy M31, successor to the Galaxy M30 (Review), which will arrive on 25 February in India. Apart from what Samsung has revealed about the phone, new leaks regarding price and colour options have surfaced online.

As per a tweet by tipster Sudhanshu, Galaxy M31 is likely to come in three colour options, black, blue, and red. It might be powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset. The report further reveals that the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Infinity U display that will have a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. In terms of cameras, Galaxy M31 will come with a quad rear camera setup that might include a 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide angle camera, 5 MP depth camera, and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, there are chances that we will see a 32 MP camera for selfies. The smartphone will reportedly come with 15 W charging support.

In addition to this, the report suggests that Galaxy might offer 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 512 GB via microSD card.

Full Specs-

Exynos 9611

6.4" Super AMOLED Infinity U, 2340 x 1080 res

64MP (f/1.8) Main + 8MP (f/2.2) Wide-Angle + 5MP (f/2.2) Depth + 5MP (f/2.4) Macro

32MP (f/2.0)

6000mAh with 15W charging

6/128

Dual SIM + dedicated microSD slot upto 512GB

159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm

191 g — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) February 18, 2020

As for pricing, the tweet reveals that it might cost around Rs 15,000.

Samsung has dropped a few details about this phone which confirms that it will house a 6,000 mAh battery and a 64 MP quad rear camera setup. As per a teaser, the smartphone will have the same rectangular camera module, just like we saw in all the phones that Samsung launched recently. It will come with a waterdrop notch display.

