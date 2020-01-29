tech2 News Staff

Samsung debuted its Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in Vietnam last year in December. Today the company has launched Galaxy A51 in India at a price point of Rs 23,999. The A-series offers mid-budget smartphone, and includes Galaxy A70 (Review), Galaxy A30 (Review) and a few more.

The highlights of the Galaxy A51 is its quad rear camera setup and a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A51 pricing, availability

The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes in just one storage variant that offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 24,000 in India. In terms of colours, you will get three colour options: Sparkling White Crush, Diamond Black Crush and Green Crush.

The smartphone will go on sale on 31 January on leading e-retailers, offline retailers and the Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core chipset. In terms of storage, the smartphone offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage that can be expandable up to 512 GB via Micro SD card.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a 32 MP selfie shooter. On the back, the quad-camera setup includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 12 MP secondary sensor, one 5 MP macro lens and a 5 MP depth sensor.

Galaxy A51 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charge tech. For connectivity, you will get USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The phone comes in Prism Crush Black, White, Blue, and Pink colour variants.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.