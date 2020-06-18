Ameya Dalvi

After having covered phones under various budgets ranging from Rs 7,500 to Rs 25,000, we now have reached a segment that gives us access to some budget flagship models, or simply put, smartphones with powerful processors, high-quality displays and some fancy cameras. You can expect a good mix of style and substance here.

Let’s take a look at the best phones you can buy under Rs 30,000 this month.

Best phones to buy under Rs 30,000 in India

Vivo V17 Pro

Fancy a phone with six cameras? Yes, you read that right. Vivo V17 Pro has four cameras at the back and two on a motorised pop-up mechanism for selfies and video calls. The rear camera combination flaunts a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, a 13 MP telephoto camera for 2X optical zoom, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Quite a versatile setup that does a pretty good job in most lighting conditions. At the front, you get a 32 MP shooter and another 8 MP ultrawide option to give it company. The selfie enthusiasts have access to a bucketful of tricks for their next few display pictures and more.

The Vivo V17 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and is accompanied by 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It has a sharp 6.44-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display without a notch or a hole. It is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and the protection extends to the phone’s glass back too. A 4,100 mAh battery keeps it powered for over a day of moderate usage, and you also get an 18W fast charger to juice it up quickly. The phone runs Android Pie with FunTouch OS 9.1 on top.

Vivo V17 Pro price in India: Rs 27,990 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro (Review) is a great all-round option in this budget. It has a very attractive exterior with a glass body and an eye-catching Aura Prime design. You get a 6.4-inch Full HD+ notch-less AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a 20 MP pop-up selfie camera on top. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. This phone is powered by Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes bundled with either 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage or you can also opt for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant in this budget.



The camera department on Redmi K20 Pro is loaded too. You get a triple camera setup at the back with a 48 MP main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, 13 MP ultrawide camera with a 125-degrees FOV, and an 8 MP telephoto lens that gives you 2X optical zoom. They manage to capture some high-quality images in varied lighting conditions. You also get an option to record super slo-mo 720p videos at 960 fps and 1080p Full HD videos at up to 240 fps.

A 4,000 mAh battery keeps it powered for over a day of moderate usage. The Redmi K20 Pro launched with Android Pie and MIUI 10, but it received an Android 10 update with MIUI 11 earlier this year.

Redmi K20 Pro price in India: Rs 26,999 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage; Rs 29,999 for 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage

Lenovo Z6 Pro

The lesser-known Lenovo Z6 Pro is another great option in this budget if you are looking for a flagship grade processor and ample RAM. This phone too is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. You get a glass body here and an aluminium frame to hold it together. There’s a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a drop notch and support for HDR10. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery and runs Android Pie. An Android 10 update is expected soon.

The rear camera combination on the Lenovo Z6 Pro is quite interesting and versatile. You get a 48MP primary camera, a 16 MP ultrawide camera, an 8 MP telephoto lens for 2X optical zoom, a 2 MP dedicated video camera with optical image stabilisation and 3D ToF camera for depth sensing. That’s five rear cameras! If that wasn’t enough, there’s a 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone empowers you to shoot in various modes and conditions and has most bases covered.

Lenovo Z6 Pro price in India: Rs 26,999 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Oppo Reno2 Z

Oppo Reno2 Z is a neat option if you are looking for a cool design and ample storage. The company has opted for a fairly powerful Mediatek P90 SoC in this phone. You also get 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage to go with it. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ notch-less AMOLED display. This phone too has a pop-up mechanism on which the 16 MP front camera is hosted, and hence doesn’t take up any real estate on the screen.

The Oppo Reno2 Z has an in-display fingerprint scanner and boasts of a 48 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (monochrome) + 2 MP (depth) quad-camera combination at the back. It manages to take some quality shots in good to decent lighting. Its 4,000 mAh battery goes beyond a day of moderate usage and can be charged briskly using the bundled VOOC 3.0 charger. The phone runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top. Android 10 update with ColorOS 7 started rolling out for this device a few weeks ago.

Oppo Reno2 Z price in India: Rs 27,490 for 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage

Non-Chinese brand Smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India

We have just one phone from a non-Chinese manufacturer that’s worth buying in this budget this month. Don’t bother guessing the brand.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

The Samsung Galaxy A70s is nothing but their A70 handset with a 64 MP primary camera instead of 32 MP. Rest everything is pretty much the same. It has a massive 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ screen with a drop notch and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display is sharp and vibrant with good sunlight legibility. It has a larger 4,500 mAh battery that comfortably lasts over a day of moderate usage. The phone is powered by an efficient yet fairly powerful Snapdragon 675 SoC and you get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further up to 1 TB.

There’s a triple camera setup at the rear with a combination of 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP 12mm ultrawide lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. They do an excellent job in good to decent lighting. There’s a 32 MP camera up front to woo the selfie enthusiasts. The Samsung Galaxy A70s launched with Android Pie with One UI on top. A stable Android 10 update for this phone started rolling out a couple of months ago.

Samsung Galaxy A70s price in India: Rs 25,900 for 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage