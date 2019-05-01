Wednesday, May 01, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy A70 to start selling on Flipkart, Samsung store and retail outlets today

The Galaxy A70 will be sold in a single variant with 6 GB RAM and128 GB storage at Rs 28,990.

tech2 News StaffMay 01, 2019 08:00:41 IST

Almost two weeks after Samsung launched the Galaxy A70 in India, the phone is finally going on sale across retail stores, the Samsung e-store and Flipkart today.

Samsung Galaxy A70: Price, variants and colour options

The Galaxy A70 will be sold in India in a single variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and a price tag of Rs 28,990.

Pre-booking for the mid-ranger from Samsung has been on since 20 April and those who pre-booked the Galaxy A70 can buy the Samsung U Flex Bluetooth headset worth Rs 3,799 at just Rs. 999.

In India, the Galaxy A70 comes in Coral, Blue, Black, and White colour options.

(Also Read: Our in-depth review of the Samsung Galaxy A70 complete with image samples and performance comparisons)

Samsung Galaxy A70 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Samsung Galaxy A70: Specification and key features

In terms of specs, the phone has a 6.7-inch Infinity U AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The back of the phone houses a triple-camera setup while on the front we see a 32 MP camera hidden in the notch. The phone is made using the same 3D glasstic material (Glass and plastic, get it?) seen on the Galaxy A30 series.

Under the hood we see that the phone runs on a Snapdragon 670 chipset, however, if the phone does end up coming to India, we are likely to see Samsung's Exynos chipset. The phone comes with 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM options paired with 128 GB of storage which can be expanded using a micro-SD card.

In the optics department, we see that the phone has a 32 MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree FOV and f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy A70 runs One UI based on Android 9 Pie which has a dedicated Night Mode for easy viewing at night.

Connectivity options for the phone include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support and the device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Powering the phone is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25 W fast charging. What's interesting here is that the A70 supports faster charging speeds than the S10-series.

