Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple camera setup launched in India, priced at Rs 28,990

Samsung Galaxy A70 will be available for pre-bookings starting 20 April going on till 30 April.

tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2019 15:31:34 IST

After being launched globally last month, Samsung has brought its latest device under the A-series — the Galaxy A70 — to India. The smartphone's pre-bookings will begin starting 20 April going on till 30 April, whereas the sales starting on 1 May. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A70: Price and launch offer

Samsung Galaxy A70 has been launched in a single variant, which comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that has been priced at Rs 28,990. The Samsung Galaxy A70 will be available for purchase at all retail stores, Samsung online shop, Samsung Opera House, and Flipkart.

Also, people who pre-book the Galaxy A70 can buy the Samsung U Flex Bluetooth headset worth Rs 3,799 at just Rs. 999.

Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple camera setup launched in India, priced at Rs 28,990

Samsung Galaxy A70. Image: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy A70: Specifications and features

In terms of specifications, the phone has a 6.7-inch Infinity U AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The back of the phone houses a triple-camera setup while on the front we see a 32 MP camera hidden in the notch. The phone is made using the same 3D glasstic material (Glass and plastic, get it?) seen on the Galaxy A30 series.

Under the hood we see that the phone runs on a Snapdragon 670 chipset, however, if the phone does end up coming to India, we are likely to see Samsung's Exynos chipset. The phone comes with 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM options paired with 128 GB of storage which can be expanded using a micro-SD card.

Galaxy A70 colour variants.

Galaxy A70 colour variants.

In the optics department, we see that the phone has a 32 MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree FOV and f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy A70 runs One UI based on Android 9 Pie which has a dedicated Night Mode for easy viewing at night.

Connectivity options for the phone include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support and the device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Powering the phone is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25 W fast charging. What's interesting here is that the A70 supports faster-charging speeds than the S10-series.

