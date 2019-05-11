tech2 News Staff

The 2018 Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A9 have received a price cut in India. Samsung has quietly reduced the prices of the two models and the new prices now reflect on the company's online website.

Per the updated listing on Samsung India website, the Galaxy A9 (2018) will now be priced at Rs 25,990 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant, against earlier's Rs 28,990. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, on the other hand, is now available at Rs 28,990, down from Rs 31,990.

As for the Galaxy A7 (2018) [review], the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model is now priced at Rs 15,990 down from Rs 18,990, and the higher 128 GB storage model will now cost you Rs 19,990, as opposed to the Rs 22,990 price tag.

This price cut has also been reported by Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom.

This is the second price cut the two A-series Galaxy phones received ever since their launch last year. The Galaxy A7 (2018) got a price cut in January, whereas the Galaxy A9 (2018)'s price was reduced in April.

