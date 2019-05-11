Saturday, May 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A7, Galaxy A9 price cut in India; available starting Rs 15,990

This is the second price cut the two A-series Galaxy phones received ever since their launch last year.

tech2 News StaffMay 11, 2019 10:27:46 IST

The 2018 Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A9 have received a price cut in India. Samsung has quietly reduced the prices of the two models and the new prices now reflect on the company's online website.

Per the updated listing on Samsung India website, the Galaxy A9 (2018) will now be priced at Rs 25,990 for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant, against earlier's Rs 28,990. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, on the other hand, is now available at Rs 28,990, down from Rs 31,990.

Samsung Galaxy A7, Galaxy A9 price cut in India; available starting Rs 15,990

The Samsung Galaxy A7 starts at a price of Rs 23,990. Image: tech2/ Shomik

As for the Galaxy A7 (2018) [review], the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model is now priced at Rs 15,990 down from Rs 18,990, and the higher 128 GB storage model will now cost you Rs 19,990, as opposed to the Rs 22,990 price tag.

This price cut has also been reported by Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom.

This is the second price cut the two A-series Galaxy phones received ever since their launch last year. The Galaxy A7 (2018) got a price cut in January, whereas the Galaxy A9 (2018)'s price was reduced in April.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Paul Collingwood breaks down Prithvi Shaw's strokeplay


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh


also see

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70 review: Checks all the boxes for a great mid-range smartphone

Apr 28, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 review: Checks all the boxes for a great mid-range smartphone
Samsung Galaxy A70 to start selling on Flipkart, Samsung store and retail outlets today

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A70 to start selling on Flipkart, Samsung store and retail outlets today

May 01, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Go, Samsung Galaxy A2 Core to soon get Google Lens, live translation

Google Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go, Samsung Galaxy A2 Core to soon get Google Lens, live translation

May 08, 2019
Realme 3 Pro alternatives: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A50 and more

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro alternatives: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A50 and more

Apr 29, 2019
Samsung reports a 40 percent drop in profits in its mobile business in Q1 2019

Samsung

Samsung reports a 40 percent drop in profits in its mobile business in Q1 2019

Apr 30, 2019
Samsung launches 'The Sero' TV that rotates vertically for viewing mobile content

Samsung

Samsung launches 'The Sero' TV that rotates vertically for viewing mobile content

May 01, 2019

science

Deep-sea fish species can see colour in pitch dark with unique gene adaptation

Fish eyes

Deep-sea fish species can see colour in pitch dark with unique gene adaptation

May 10, 2019
Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

Battery tech

Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

May 09, 2019
Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

Algae

Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

May 09, 2019
Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

Conservation

Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

May 09, 2019