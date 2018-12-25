tech2 News Staff

It seems that Samsung has started to roll out the update for Galaxy A3 (2017) devices and Galaxy A7 (2017) which is expected to bring in December 2018 security patch to both devices.

As per the report in Sammobile, the December patch has already been released for the Galaxy A5 (2017) in some markets.

Both Galaxy A-series models received an Android Oreo update earlier this year and also Samsung had recently rolled out the Android Pie update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus.

The report further mentions that the A3 (2017) and A7 (2017) updates are rolling out in a number of countries, with software versions A320FXXU4CRL1 and A720FXXU6CRL1 respectively.

This security patch is expected to fix 40 vulnerabilities in Samsung’s software and also six major ones discovered in the Android OS.

One of the major vulnerabilities mentioned with Samsung’s software is that it allowed access to Secure Folder gallery images without authentication.

As there it isn't certain as to which markets are receiving the December 2018 Security patch, here's how you can check it if it's available for you.

You can go to the 'Settings' option and click on 'Software update' menu. Then tap on the 'Download updates manually' option.

Sammobile has also provided the option of downloading the complete firmware for your respective country from their firmware database.

Also, Samsung’s Smart Switch program for desktop computers is said to have had the new update available.