tech2 News Staff

Samsung has added one more member — Galaxy A20s to its Galaxy A-series that include Galaxy A70 (review), Galaxy A50 (review), Galaxy A30 (review) and more. The newly launched smartphone has been launched in Malaysia and the Philippines. The highlight of the smartphone is its triple rear camera setup and its 6.5-inch Infinity-V display.

Samsung Galaxy A20s is the successor of Galaxy A20 which was launched in April this year at a starting price of Rs 12,490.

Samsung Galaxy A20s pricing

The smartphone comes in just one storage variant of 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. It is priced at RM 699 (Rs 12,000 approx) in Malaysia. In terms of colour, Galaxy A20s will be available in four colour variants — black, blue, green and red.

Samsung Galaxy A20s specifications

The newly launched smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1550 x 720 pixels. Galaxy A20s is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor and runs on Android 9 Pie. It offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of inbuilt storage. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back.

In terms of camera, this is an upgrade from its predecessor as the phone now sports a triple rear camera setup instead of a dual system. This triple rear camera setup includes 13 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field view and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone packs with a 4,000 mAh battery which is the same as on the Galaxy A20. The battery supports 15 W fast charging.