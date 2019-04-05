Friday, April 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at Rs 12,490

Galaxy A20 announced at a price of Rs 12,490 and it will be available for sale starting 10 April 2019.

tech2 News StaffApr 05, 2019 13:30:57 IST

Samsung, in its ever-increasing push to populate the mid-range smartphone segment, has launched a new smartphone called the Galaxy A20.

The device has been announced silently at a price of Rs 12,490 and it will be available for sale starting 10 April on the Samsung e-Store, Samsung Opera House, leading e-commerce portals and retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at Rs 12,490

Galaxy A20.

Speaking of specifications, the Galaxy A20 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infinity V notch to house the front-facing camera. Under the hood, we see that the phone comes with a mid-range Exynos 7884 octa-core processor along with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage option.

(Also Read: Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartphones over Rs 30,000)

The phone runs in Samsung's OneUI interface which is overlayed on Android 9.0 Pie. The optics of the phone are handled by a dual-camera system which consists of 13 MP primary lens and a 5 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, housed in the notch, is an 8 MP camera which has fixed focus.

Galaxy A20.

Galaxy A20.

The device is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery which comes with a 15W fast charging technology. In terms of ports, the A20 has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, dual-SIM slot and a USB type-C port. The phone will come in three colours of Blue, Black and Red.

“Galaxy A20 allows consumers to do more with its brilliant camera with Ultra-Wide lens and Samsung’s proprietary Super AMOLED technology which brings the display alive. Additionally, the massive battery with fast charging capability and USB Type C connectivity ensures that consumers can easily power through the day and night on Galaxy A20”, said Aditya Babbar, director of Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics


also see

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold's details about the hinge, performance, UI revealed

Mar 27, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold's details about the hinge, performance, UI revealed
Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartphones over Rs 30,000

Samsung

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartphones over Rs 30,000

Apr 04, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core's entire user manual leaked, might come with Android Go

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core's entire user manual leaked, might come with Android Go

Mar 28, 2019
Samsung's new chip production line project has costed them about $1.29 billion

Samsung

Samsung's new chip production line project has costed them about $1.29 billion

Apr 01, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A60 with 32 MP in-screen selfie camera gets listed on TENAA

Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A60 with 32 MP in-screen selfie camera gets listed on TENAA

Mar 27, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 might ditch physical buttons, likely to debut in August

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 might ditch physical buttons, likely to debut in August

Mar 28, 2019

science

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Plastic Oceans

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Apr 05, 2019
Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Archeology

Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Apr 05, 2019
Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Space

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Apr 05, 2019
Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Ant-Vax Movement

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Apr 04, 2019