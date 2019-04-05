tech2 News Staff

Samsung, in its ever-increasing push to populate the mid-range smartphone segment, has launched a new smartphone called the Galaxy A20.

The device has been announced silently at a price of Rs 12,490 and it will be available for sale starting 10 April on the Samsung e-Store, Samsung Opera House, leading e-commerce portals and retail stores across the country.

Speaking of specifications, the Galaxy A20 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infinity V notch to house the front-facing camera. Under the hood, we see that the phone comes with a mid-range Exynos 7884 octa-core processor along with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage option.

The phone runs in Samsung's OneUI interface which is overlayed on Android 9.0 Pie. The optics of the phone are handled by a dual-camera system which consists of 13 MP primary lens and a 5 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, housed in the notch, is an 8 MP camera which has fixed focus.

The device is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery which comes with a 15W fast charging technology. In terms of ports, the A20 has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, dual-SIM slot and a USB type-C port. The phone will come in three colours of Blue, Black and Red.

“Galaxy A20 allows consumers to do more with its brilliant camera with Ultra-Wide lens and Samsung’s proprietary Super AMOLED technology which brings the display alive. Additionally, the massive battery with fast charging capability and USB Type C connectivity ensures that consumers can easily power through the day and night on Galaxy A20”, said Aditya Babbar, director of Mobile Business, Samsung India.

