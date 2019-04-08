tech2 News Staff

It's barely been days since we saw Samsung launch their newest mid-range smartphone segment entrant, the Galaxy A20 and the phone is now ready to ship.

Samsung may have quietly announced the phone, but the offering does make sense if you're looking for a phone that looks more premium than the brand's Galaxy M Series phones.

The Samsung Galaxy A20 is priced at Rs 12,490 and will be available for sale starting today on the Samsung e-Store, Samsung Opera House, as well as, across leading e-commerce portals and retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy A20: Features and Specifications

Speaking of specifications, the Galaxy A20 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infinity V notch to house the front-facing camera. Under the hood, we see that the phone comes with a mid-range Exynos 7884 octa-core processor along with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage option.

(Also Read: Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartphones over Rs 30,000)

The phone runs in Samsung's OneUI interface which is overlayed on Android 9.0 Pie. The optics of the phone are handled by a dual-camera system which consists of 13 MP primary lens and a 5 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, housed in the notch, is an 8 MP camera which has fixed focus.

The device is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery which comes with a 15W fast charging technology. In terms of ports, the A20 has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, dual-SIM slot and a USB type-C port. The phone will come in three colours of Blue, Black and Red.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.