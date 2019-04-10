Samsung surprised audiences at its launch event in Bangkok with the announcement of not the Galaxy A40 and the A90, but the Galaxy A70 and the A80 instead.

The highlight of the Galaxy A80 is the rotating pop-out camera and the truly bezel-less Super AMOLED display.

The A70 was announced with an AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Both smartphones will go on sale on 26 April. Local availability in other markets was not announced at the launch event.

