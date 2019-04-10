Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
Samsung Galaxy A-series launch highlights: Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 announced

tech2 News StaffApr 10, 2019 18:24:25 IST

The star of the Samsung A-series launch is most likely going to be the Galaxy A80 smartphone.

Samsung surprised audiences at its launch event in Bangkok with the announcement of not the Galaxy A40 and the A90, but the Galaxy A70 and the A80 instead.

The highlight of the Galaxy A80 is the rotating pop-out camera and the truly bezel-less Super AMOLED display.

The A70 was announced with an AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Representational image of Galaxy A30.

Both smartphones will go on sale on 26 April. Local availability in other markets was not announced at the launch event.

 

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 18:05 (IST)

    And that's a wrap.

    Thanks for joining us and don't forget to check out tech2.com for all the news on the Samsung Galaxy A70 and the A80.

  • 17:57 (IST)

    Samsung passing time rather than showing that jaw-dropping rotating camera. Smh

  • 17:56 (IST)

    Black Pink on stage. Must be popular South Korean band

  • 17:53 (IST)

    The Samsung Galaxy A50 and A70 emphasizes on Live video and launches on 26 April 

    Comes with an Infinity U display

    It is a Super AMOLED display with a tiny water drop notch at the top

    The smartphones pack in an in-display fingerprint reader

    Also packs in Samsung Knox security (defense-grade security)

    Both smartphones pack in a triple rear camera

    Main 32 MP camera + Depth camera + 123-degree Ultra-wide camera

    A50 4000 mAh battery 

    A70 4,500 mAh battery

    A70 comes with super charging

  • 17:52 (IST)

    Galaxy A70 available from April 26

  • 17:50 (IST)

    Defense grade security on Galaxy A-series phones

     

  • 17:48 (IST)

    The Samsung Galaxy A80 will launch on May 29

    The Galaxy A80 features and intelligent battery

    It adapts to routines and maintains power throughout the day

    The software works with its power management features and will power up apps depending on the task you are working on.

  • 17:47 (IST)

    A80 to start selling from May 29

  • 17:46 (IST)

    Intelligent battery on the A80

  • 17:46 (IST)

    The Samsung Galaxy A80 packs in a triple rotating camera setup

    The camera setup flips over to switch to selfie mode

    Samsung adds a 3D depth (ToF) camera both for Live Focus mode and other native Samsung apps

    There's also Super Steady video on the A80

  • 17:44 (IST)

    Rotating cameras?

  • 17:43 (IST)

    The Samsung Galaxy A80 is Samsung's first slide-out design and bezel-less display.

    Comes with the New Infinity Display that has no notch.

    The cameras hide behind the display.

    It packs in an on-screen fingerprint reader

    It uses a piezo-electric component to vibrate the screen and transfer audio to the ear

  • 17:42 (IST)

    New Infinity display on the  Galaxy A80

  • 17:41 (IST)

    Live videos is going to be a focus for the Galaxy A70 and A80

  • 17:38 (IST)

    Say hello! To the Samsung Galaxy A80 and the Galaxy A70!

    Built for the LIVE era with slide out designs and rotating cameras.

  • 17:37 (IST)

    Galaxy A70 and A80 announced

  • 17:36 (IST)

    DJ Koh explains why the Galaxy A range exists 

    The CEO of Samsung's mobile division explains how the innovations by Samsung are driven by the brand's younger customers

    There is an emphasis on video consumption thanks to the LIVE generation.

  • 17:33 (IST)

    DJ Koh has taken the stage at this packed auditorium

  • 17:33 (IST)

    And we begin. Samsung's D J Koh takes to the stage

    It's clear that the emphasis is on the LIVE streaming capabilities of the device.

  • 17:32 (IST)

    What is this massive crowd for a mid-range smartphone launch?

  • 17:30 (IST)

    Samsung Galaxy A40 will pack in an in-display fingerprint reader

    Samsung's budget to mid-range Galaxy A40 is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint reader like on the Galaxy A50 that was launched in India.

    The handset is expected to feature an Exynos 7885 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM.

    Also expected is a dual camera system at the back.

  • 17:27 (IST)

    Leaks on the Galaxy A90

    Here's a small refresher on the Galaxy A90. Click on the link below.

    SAMSUNG GALAXY A90 WITH A POP-UP SELFIE CAMERA, 48 MP PRIMARY SENSOR, LEAKED ONLINE

  • 17:26 (IST)

    The Samsung Galaxy A90 will be unique in more ways than one

    Samsung's Galaxy A90 will be the showstopper today because it is expected to be the first truly bezel-less smartphone from Samsung.

    The device is expected to feature a unique rotary pop-up camera that can flip backwards or forwards depending on which mode is needed.

    The A90 is also expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ bezel-less OLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 715 SoC inside.

    As for the cameras, one can expect a 48 MP + 8 MP + 3D ToF system for its rear triple camera setup.

    You can read more about the specifications in the link below:

    Galaxy A90 specs reportedly leak, shows Snapdragon 715 SoC and 'Rotary' pop-out camera

  • 17:17 (IST)

    Samsung is expected to launch the two new smartphones today

    Samsung is expected to announce the premium Galaxy A90 with a rather interesting camera arrangement.

    Also on the cards is the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is expected to be a mid-range offering that is priced below the A50 which was recently launched in India.

  • 17:01 (IST)

    Hello and Welcome to the Galaxy A-series launch LIVE blog

    We expect a few Galaxy A-series smartphones to be announced today including the star of the show Galaxy A90.

    • read more



