Galaxy A90 specs reportedly leak, shows Snapdragon 715 SoC and 'rotary' pop-out camera

The Galaxy A90 has been doing rounds in the rumour mill for some time now.

tech2 News StaffApr 08, 2019 14:09:41 IST

The Galaxy A90 smartphone from Samsung is in all likelihood being announced on 10 April at an event along with perhaps the Galaxy A40 as well. The A90 has been doing rounds in the rumour mill for some time now and it is no surprise that just two days away from the launch, we have another render/leak regarding the phone.

Galaxy A90 specs reportedly leak, shows Snapdragon 715 SoC and rotary pop-out camera

Galaxy A50. Tech2

The leak, first originating on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo, shows a unique sliding mechanism in the phone. As per the post, the A90's rumoured pop-up camera will come in a "rotary structure design". While it is not clear what that could mean, previous renders indicate that the periscope-like pop-up camera could be rotated to be used as a rear camera as well.

The post also details that the phone will be coming with a Snapdragon 7150 SoC, however, in India we are quite likely going to see an Exynos SoC variant. The battery capacity of the device has been revealed to be 3,700 mAh with. The display will be a notch-free 6.7-inch FHD+ 1080 x 2400 OLED screen. The phone will have a triple camera system with a 48 MP primary sensor + 8 MP secondary camera and ToF sensor.

We shall know for sure when Samsung announces the device at its event on 10 April.

