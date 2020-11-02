Monday, November 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung files patent designs for foldable smartphone with sliding keyboard: Report

The report reveals that the sliding keyboard is expected to come with touch keys.


FP TrendingNov 02, 2020 12:28:29 IST

Some patent designs filed by Samsung have revealed that the South Korean tech firm is planning to incorporate more folds and a sliding keyboard in their future models. Dutch publication LetsGoDigital has brought to surface a Samsung Display patent filed in Korea in 2018. Although the folding system resembles the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Review), the dual-folding design might not be restricted to a smartphone device. This is because the product will have the screen area of a tablet when both the folds open up.

Samsung files patent designs for foldable smartphone with sliding keyboard: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

This is understandable given the last foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 2 featured a 7.7-inch sAMOLED primary display. Also, the design sketches suggest that one portion of the dual-folding screens will be able to prop itself up like a mini laptop. A sliding keyboard goes well with this plan. The patent designs are reflective to say that the keyboard is going to come with touch keys, unlike the old school Blackberry sliding keyboard setup that came with hard tap keys.

Galaxy Fold 3. Image: Lets Go Digital

Samsung's rumoured foldable phone. Image: Lets Go Digital

The report brought the sketches to real-like renders that give a look at the upcoming Samsung devices. None of the sketches reveal the backplate of the product so the rear camera arrangement remains unknown. But a single front camera is visible on the device’s right flank. The publication also has a name for the product --  Galaxy Z Fold 3, as they think it will be a successor to their existing Fold series.

Introduced in September this year, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the third foldable smartphone by the company after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip (Review). It came with a punch-hole screen, two AMOLED displays and a triple rear camera setup. Pre-order for the product began on 14 September in India.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra expected to come with 5,000 mAh battery, 108 MP primary camera and more

Oct 27, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra expected to come with 5,000 mAh battery, 108 MP primary camera and more
OnePlus launches Nord N10 5G, Nord N100: Specifications, features and pricing

OnePlus

OnePlus launches Nord N10 5G, Nord N100: Specifications, features and pricing

Oct 28, 2020
WD MyPassport SSD review (1 TB): Move over Samsung T5, there’s a new champ in town

WD MyPassport SSD review

WD MyPassport SSD review (1 TB): Move over Samsung T5, there’s a new champ in town

Oct 22, 2020
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at age 78, after steering the company’s rise into a global electronics giant

Samsung

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at age 78, after steering the company’s rise into a global electronics giant

Oct 26, 2020
Lee Kun-Hee dies at 78: Chairman of Samsung Electronics transformed company into global tech giant

NewsTracker

Lee Kun-Hee dies at 78: Chairman of Samsung Electronics transformed company into global tech giant

Oct 25, 2020
Amazon, Apple, Facebook, other big tech bounce back sooner, stronger than the economy

Economic Recovery

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, other big tech bounce back sooner, stronger than the economy

Oct 30, 2020

science

Ayurveda drugs could be effective in mild, moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA report

AYUSH

Ayurveda drugs could be effective in mild, moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA report

Nov 02, 2020
Space station collaboration, astronauts aboard celebrate 20 years of human presence in orbit

Space Station

Space station collaboration, astronauts aboard celebrate 20 years of human presence in orbit

Nov 02, 2020
Gilead’s COVID-19 drug remdesivir, mediocre at best, is bound to become a blockbuster

COVID-19 Treatment

Gilead’s COVID-19 drug remdesivir, mediocre at best, is bound to become a blockbuster

Oct 30, 2020
First extraterrestrial cellular service? Nokia chosen by NASA to set up 4G network on the Moon

Lunar 4G Internet

First extraterrestrial cellular service? Nokia chosen by NASA to set up 4G network on the Moon

Oct 30, 2020