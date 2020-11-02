FP Trending

Some patent designs filed by Samsung have revealed that the South Korean tech firm is planning to incorporate more folds and a sliding keyboard in their future models. Dutch publication LetsGoDigital has brought to surface a Samsung Display patent filed in Korea in 2018. Although the folding system resembles the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Review), the dual-folding design might not be restricted to a smartphone device. This is because the product will have the screen area of a tablet when both the folds open up.

This is understandable given the last foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 2 featured a 7.7-inch sAMOLED primary display. Also, the design sketches suggest that one portion of the dual-folding screens will be able to prop itself up like a mini laptop. A sliding keyboard goes well with this plan. The patent designs are reflective to say that the keyboard is going to come with touch keys, unlike the old school Blackberry sliding keyboard setup that came with hard tap keys.

The report brought the sketches to real-like renders that give a look at the upcoming Samsung devices. None of the sketches reveal the backplate of the product so the rear camera arrangement remains unknown. But a single front camera is visible on the device’s right flank. The publication also has a name for the product -- Galaxy Z Fold 3, as they think it will be a successor to their existing Fold series.

Introduced in September this year, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the third foldable smartphone by the company after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip (Review). It came with a punch-hole screen, two AMOLED displays and a triple rear camera setup. Pre-order for the product began on 14 September in India.